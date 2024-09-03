I've been on a bit of a keyboard testing spree lately, reviewing everything from a budget TKL and compact 75% to an aluminum 65% mechanical keyboard in a span of a few weeks. So, when Epomaker offered to send me their new 40% wireless keyboard, I jumped at the opportunity. The Epomaker TH40 is the first 40% board I've used, and I have a few things to say about it.

There's a lot to love about this ultra-compact and lightweight gasket-mounted keyboard, and a few things that could be improved. For those looking at a programmable, portable, and highly affordable 40% mechanical keyboard, the TH40 is easy to recommend.

About this review: Epomaker sent me the TH40 for the purpose of this review, but had no input in its contents.

Enhance your productivity in style Epomaker TH40 8.5 / 10 The Epomaker TH40 aims to please fans of 40% keyboards with its cute and compact layout, VIA support, and lightweight construction. Despite the lower price point, the TH40 manages to squeeze in a gasket mount, 3-layer sound-dampening, and wireless connectivity. It doesn't sacrifice a great typing experience either, plus you get both Windows and Mac support. Pros Extremely light and portable

Feels great to type on

Offers a lot for the price Cons Build quality feels lacking

No shine-through keycaps $80 at Amazon $80 at Epomaker

Pricing and availability

Curiously, the Epomaker TH40 is the only decent 40% mechanical keyboard you'll find on Amazon, unless you want to experiment with off-brand models. There are two color options and two switch options (both linear) available, and each of the four combinations will cost you $80, whether you buy from Amazon or Epomaker's website.

Specifications Form factor 40% Switch options Epomaker Wisteria, Epomaker Flamingo (both linear) Colorways Black & Gold, White & Purple Backlight Yes Construction Gasket mount Dampening 3-layer Keycaps PBT Dye-sub Cherry Profile Supported operating systems Windows, Mac Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 3000mAh Connectivity Wired & Wireless (BT/2.4GHz) Software customizability VIA support Dimensions 258x97x35mm Weight 0.44 kg Number of Keys 44 Num Pad No Battery life 3000mAh Polling rate 1000Hz (Wired/2.4GHz), 125Hz (BT) Material ABS Plastic Features Split spacebar, Carrying strap Expand

What I liked

The cute, the compact, the clacky

Close

When I unboxed the TH40, I took a moment to register just how light it was. Compared to some of the TKL, 75%, and even 65% models I've tried recently, it felt almost weightless. The four gold/yellow keycaps give the otherwise black keyboard a few nice accents. I love the attached carrying strap which urges you to take the board with you on your travels and work-from-cafe excursions.

Not all 40% keyboards feature wireless functionality, so having both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity surely adds to the value of this board. Plus, you can easily switch between Windows and Mac modes, depending on your system of choice.

I couldn't get enough of the deep and satisfying sound

I couldn't get enough of the deep and satisfying sound which felt like a blend of "thocky" and "clacky." The gasket mount and 3-layer (Poron plate foam, IXPE switch pad, and bottom Poron foam) sound-dampening are impressive to see in this price range, plus the Epomaker Flamingo linear switches felt both hefty and light to type on at the same time.

The out-of-the-box functionality of the TH40 might not be perfect for it to instantly become your daily driver, but VIA customization certainly helps.

There are three indicator lights on the keyboard for Caps Lock, Win Lock, and wireless connection. The out-of-the-box functionality of the TH40 might not be perfect for it to instantly become your daily driver, but VIA customization certainly helps.

You can download the JSON file for the keyboard from the Epomaker website, load it into the VIA web app, and start customizing the various "layers" to suit your preferences. The split spacebars can double up as additional function keys to access different layers of the board. So, you could map 3 different layers to the Fn key, left spacebar, and right spacebar respectively. There is a learning curve, yes, but if you're considering 40% keyboards, you're probably ready for that.

You also get kickstands to adjust the typing angle, and four rubber feet too. The TH40 doesn't skip enthusiast-friendly features either, like a hot-swappable PCB and south-facing LEDs, making this a well-rounded offering when you consider the competition.

What I didn't like

Build quality is less than perfect