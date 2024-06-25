EPOMAKER TH80-X $50 $100 Save $50 A compact and affordable mechanical keyboard with all the right features is now just $50 for a limited time. What gives this keyboard a bit more character is the small display that can be customized to show important vitals about your computer or even custom animations. $50 at Amazon

There are a lot of different mechanical keyboard options on the market, but if you want something that's good, cheap, and offers something a little unique, you might want to give Epomaker's TH80-X keyboard a try. This keyboard not only looks good with its white and mint green accent keys, but it also offers a lot of features too, like hot-swappable switches, removable key caps, and perhaps the most intriguing, a small and powerful customizable display.

While this keyboard generally has a retail price of $99.99, it can now be had for much less with a 50% discount that knocks it down to just $49.99 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for this keyboard since it's release, so if you've been looking to try something new, then this is going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Epomaker TH80-X?

If you're looking for a keyboard that's going to make your desk pop, then this one is going to be it if you're on a budget. While the main selling point of this keyboard is its great price, there are also lots of features to take note of as well, like the hot-swappable switches, removable key caps, and more.

When it comes to the size, we're looking at a 75% layout here, which is great if you're looking to get a keyboard that's a little more compact. As far as the construction, you're getting a gasket-mount design, along with pre-lubed stabilizers and switch pads that will no doubt create a better typing experience.

You'll have three different options when connecting to your computer, with the choice of going wired, wireless via Bluetooth or wireless via 2.4Ghz adapter. Of course, you can expect long battery life when wireless thanks to the 4,000mAh battery. And with the rotary knob, you're easily going be able to control the sound on your PC.

Now let's go ahead and talk about the small display on the right-hand side of the keyboard. It delivers when it comes to customizations, with the ability to add your own images and animations, or you can just keep it stock with a menu system that provides easy access to all the features of the keyboard.

So if all of this looks good, then be sure to grab it before the deal expires to save $50. Or if you want to check look at some other options, be sure to check out our recommendations on some of the best budget keyboards out right now.