Despite some advancements in battery technology and efficiency over the years, most of our devices require charging at least once a day. You might even want to charge products that can last longer than a day, like AirPods, since they won't do you much good if they're dead when you need them. It can be a lofty task to get a laptop, phone, smartwatch, and earbuds all charged every single night, which is why some of the best wireless chargers are multi-device charging stands.

ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — or three other devices — wirelessly at the same time. It's a practical solution, although it's unoriginal. It's a bit bulky and doesn't have an appealing design. Most of the charger is made out of white plastic with a matte finish, aside from the lone metallic finish on the stand's stem. Compared to other similarly-priced items on the market, ESR's charger is a bit underwhelming — that is until you consider that the included Apple Watch charger is detachable and can be used to power up your smartwatch on the go.

About this review: ESR sent me the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for the purposes of this review and did not have any input into its contents.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand (HaloLock) A semi-unique stand 6 / 10 $70 $77 Save $7 ESR's 3-in-1 Charging Stand uses the HaloLock connection system, which works with MagSafe. This stand can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods wirelessly, all at the same time. Plus, the included Apple Watch charger is detachable and terminates in USB-C. Brand ESR Qi-Certified Yes Color White and Silver Speed 17.5W (7.5W iPhone, 5W Apple Watch, 5W AirPods) Includes adapter Yes Input USB-C Pros Can charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously

Includes removable USB-C cable and wall adapter

Included Apple Watch charger is removable Cons Unoriginal plastic design

Slow charging speeds $70 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is available in one colorway that features glossy white plastic and a silver metallic finish. You can configure it with a U.S., EU, or U.K. plug based on your region. It's available for $80 directly from ESR and from Amazon, but you might see better deals on Amazon, especially if you want a multipack. Though it's unlikely most people would want to buy that many stands, it could be a good value if you want to kit out your entire home with charging stands.

Design

A bit undercooked considering the price

Photo: Brady Snyder

The design of the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand isn't all that bad, especially when you compare it to other options you might find on Amazon. It doesn't require you to use your own cables or Apple Watch charging puck — a design choice that looks and feels abominable on stands that employ it. However, at a price point much closer to $100 than $50, I found myself wanting more out of the design and build quality. It's mostly made out of glossy white plastic, which looks and feels cheap. The few parts of the stand that are metal aren't all that impressive, either.

Other MagSafe charging stands near this price point really take care and precision with their design. After all, you're going to spend a lot of time looking at this thing as it rests on a desk or nightstand. For example, the 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand from Satechi — which I purchased with my own money — is made out of mostly polished and brushed aluminum. Competing options from Belkin have the same premium look and feel. When ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is compared to the field, it doesn't stand a chance in terms of design.

Daily use

The stand's best asset is also its weakness

Photo: Brady Snyder

Using this stand daily is about as simple as you'd expect, with one important caveat. ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand comes with everything you need to get started, including a wall adapter and USB-C cable. You can charge your iPhone wirelessly at up to 7.5W and your AirPods and Apple Watch at 5W apiece. This is about as good as ESR can offer without getting an official MagSafe certification from Apple, but it's not fast enough to use it in a pinch. Instead, this charger works best as an overnight charging hub that only takes up a single wall outlet.

Its saving grace is that the detachable Apple Watch puck is a differentiating feature that one you won't find anywhere else.

There's one feature that really sets ESR's charging stand apart from the rest, and that's the detachable Apple Watch charger. Unlike most stands, the Apple Watch charging puck isn't built into the product. It connects to the stand via USB-C and thus can be used as an Apple Watch charger with any USB-C port, like with a power bank. This is fantastic for on-the-go charging, as it's easily pocketable in a way that a traditional Apple Watch cable isn't. Plus, the USB-C port on the back of the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand works just like any other USB-C output, so you can plug in your own cable instead of the Apple Watch puck for added versatility.

When I first found out about that feature, I was overjoyed. Similar portable Apple Watch charging pucks cost about $30 on their own, so the inclusion of one here makes it a great value. However, it soon became clear that this feature could be a downside, too. You need to firmly push the Apple Watch charger into the USB-C port to make a good connection, which you can hear with an audible click. But the charger looks connected without it being pushed in all the way, and there were a few occasions where my Apple Watch didn't charge because the puck wasn't connected properly. So, if you're using the stand for this feature, make sure you check that your Apple Watch is charging every time you place it on the charger.

Should you buy the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand?

Photo: Brady Snyder

You should buy the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand if:

You have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — and want to charge them all at once

You're looking for a nightstand charging stand

You have a use case for the detachable Apple Watch charging puck

You should not buy the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand if:

You're willing to pay more for a more premium design

You don't need the detachable Apple Watch charging puck and would prefer an inbuilt one instead

ESR's charger is functionally sound, but it fails to consider what consumers are looking for in this product category holistically. When most people buy a charging cable or portable charger, they don't really care what it looks like as long as it charges their devices quickly and reliably. However, the equation is slightly different for charging stands. These devices are intended to be part of your home or work environment, and you'll want them to look good. At this price point. ESR's charging stand could have more premium materials and a more thoughtful design. Its saving grace is that the detachable Apple Watch puck is a differentiating feature that one you won't find anywhere else.