Look, you just paid a thousand dollars (or more!) for your smartphone. You should probably throw a screen protector and case on it. The last thing anyone wants is to get their brand new Galaxy S21 Ultra, and within a few days or weeks, you get a mysterious ding or scratch on it! ESR knows that you’re probably a little tapped out cash-wise because of your new purchase, so they’re offering discounts on both Galaxy S21 accessories and iPhone 12 accessories, getting you quality cases and screen protectors for cheap.

Let’s start with Galaxy S21 accessories! The ESR Liquid Skin screen protectors for the Samsung S21 phones are normally $10. That’s not too expensive in its own right, but you can get the price below $7 easily by using the coupon code S21202101 and clipping the coupon on the page. I included the ESR Liquid Skin in my Galaxy S21 screen protector round-up for a reason–it’s a nearly-invisible screen protector that doesn’t interfere with use but protects your Galaxy S21 from scratches and dings.

Don’t forget the case! The ESR Metal Kickstand Case made our Galaxy S21 cases list, and you can get the clear protector for just under $8! For that, you’ll use the code YZTTBS21 and clip the coupon on the page. I haven’t had the chance of trying out an ESR case yet, but something translucent that I can still see the back of my phone but still has functionality with the kickstand seems like a great choice.

Of course, we can’t forget about iPhone 12 accessories! ESR is offering a discount on their Tough Clear cases for the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max! With the code QBH5WR76 and clipping the coupon on the page, you’ll pick these cases up for under $7. If you have a standard iPhone or iPhone 12 Pro, though, don’t feel left out! You can pick up the ESR Sidekick Case instead, and it even comes with a 2-pack of screen protectors. Using the same coupon code and clipping the coupon on the store page will bring the total of this one under $8.

