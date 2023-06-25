We all use a wallet of some kind, but what constitutes a wallet has evolved a lot over the years. I remember at one point carrying one that held not only my cash and cards but also a checkbook. Nowadays, some people don't carry a physical wallet at all, and instead, opt to use a digital option like Google Wallet or Apple Pay. For those times you need to have physical cards with you or just prefer them, there are plenty of slim options out there, including some wallet cases for your phone. But the new ESR Geo Wallet Stand is so much more than that.

If you're unfamiliar, ESR is a company that makes a lot of different mobile accessories, like the awesome Kickstand Case I reviewed for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This wallet can hold up to three cards, double as a kickstand for your phone, and even has a loop that you can pull out to help you hang onto your phone. Why you'd be holding your phone and wallet at the same time? The ESR Geo Wallet Stand is MagSafe compatible, so it can magnetically connect to many of the best iPhones out there or any MagSafe accessory.

It might be expensive for a phone accessory, but if you want a wallet that has a few tricks up its sleeve, the ESR Geo Wallet Stand is a great find.

About this review: The ESR Geo Wallet Stand was reviewed after two months of testing a unit sent to me by ESR. The company did not provide any input into this review.

ESR Geo Wallet Stand: Pricing and availability

The ESR Geo Wallet Stand initially launched on Kickstarter in March 2023 and became available through Amazon and ESR in June. The wallet comes in two colors: black and brown. The full retail price is $50, but it has been on sale multiple times. We've seen discounts of up to 20% off through Amazon.

Design and hardware

Almost perfect

I've long since moved on from large, bulky wallets that can hold a dozen cards and cash. Because I have yet to go fully digital with my cards, I still keep a few handy in addition to my ID. So, even though I don't carry my iPhone 13 Pro Max as my daily driver very often, I do love MagSafe accessories that I can also use with my favorite Android phones. I can save a pocket in my pants by sticking the ESR Geo Wallet Stand to the back of my phone.

I also don't need to worry about it sliding around and damaging the device. The magnets on the wallet are strong and do a fantastic job of staying put when stuck onto your phone or any metal object that you might accidentally lay it on. According to ESR, the ESR Geo Wallet Stand has 1500g of magnetic strength compared to 700g of Apple's MagSafe wallet.

The magnets on the wallet are strong and do a fantastic job of staying put when stuck onto your phone.w

As for the rest of the ESR Geo Wallet Stand, the covering is faux leather in brown or black, so there won't be any natural aging to patina the leather over time. The front of the wallet has a slot for up to three cards and uses a tension spring to keep cards in place, even when there's only one in it. The front is also where you'll find the finger loop that lies flat until you pull on it from the middle. It can also lock into place and stay open if you choose.

I never really used the loop as a holder to help me keep ahold of my phone when using it. Instead, it was more like a fidget toy. One thing that did bug me about the loop is that when it's not in use, the end can catch on things like the edge of my pants when putting it into my pocket. After a few times, not only did it start coming loose from the pin it slides on, but the end began sticking up,which was quite annoying.

That's the wallet's front side; now onto the middle. The ESR Geo Wallet Stand can be opened up thanks to a sturdy hinge that uses magnets to stay closed. The hinge is strong enough to hold the position you put it in between 15 and 170 degrees while holding a phone in portrait or landscape orientation. I like to keep some cash on me and have found that I can stash about five folded bills relatively securely in between the two sections. But if you aren't careful, they can slip out without much persuasion. Plus, if you use the kickstand function often, then you can't keep your cash there.

You'll also find the power button in between the two halves of the wallet when opened. This is used to power on or off the wallet as well as factory reset it. Yes, you read that right; the ESR Geo Wallet Stand has a power button. This is for when you want to connect it to your Find My compatible Apple devices (more on this later).

As for power, the wallet can last for up to three months on a 90-minute charge using the USB-C to proprietary magnetic POGO pin cable. The contacts for the charger are found on the back of the wallet beside the LED to indicate the wallet is charging with an orange color and green when it's done.

Connectivity

Never lose your wallet again

The Apple Find My program is a savior for many. It can find anything from lost phones to luggage, keys, or anything else you can stick an AirTag on. After charging the wallet, press the power button, and the wallet will beep through the built-in speaker. Then the setup process for the ESR Geo Wallet Stand is much like setting up an AirTag.

Where this accessory stands out from Apple's own MagSafe wallet, aside from magnetic strength, is connectivity and range. The ESR Geo Wallet Stand connects to your phone via Bluetooth rather than NFC, so the detection range is up to 50 meters. This means you can track the wallet independently instead of seeing where it was separated from your phone or only when attached to your phone. When you are searching for your wallet, that built-in speaker we talked about before can beep to help you find it faster.

3 Images

Close

Should you get the ESR Geo Wallet Stand?

You should get the ESR Geo Wallet Stand if:

You want a slim wallet that can also attach to your phone

You want a wallet with MagSafe compatibility

You never want to lose your wallet again

You shouldn't get the ESR Geo Wallet Stand if:

You want a cheaper option

You're an Android user

You need more storage

If you are an iPhone user, then this is an excellent wallet because you get not only the native MagSafe compatibility but also the ability to find your wallet with the Find My network. As an Android user, the wallet is still quite nice, even though you'll miss out on the location tracking features. It's also a great option if you're looking for a slim wallet that you can attach to your phone with the right accessories. You get all the same useful features, just not the tracking options.

I haven't fully decided if I'll keep using the ESR Geo Wallet Stand after the review. My main holdout is the limited cash storage and the loop strap issues. While these aren't major issues, they do become more and more annoying each time I experience them. But if you don't rely on cash often or like the idea of having a bit of extra help securing your phone while you are holding it, then the ESR Geo Wallet Stand is a great slim option — especially for iPhone users.