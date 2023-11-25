ESR Portable Monitor Use coupon code "404FZK5F" to take $60 off If you're looking to expand your setup and want something light and portable, this 15.6-inch monitor will be the perfect choice for you. While this monitor typically retails for $160, you can score a fantastic deal that knocks $60 off for a limited time. Just be sure to use coupon code 404FZK5F to save big. $150 at Amazon

Having an extra monitor or two can be valuable if you need extra screen real estate. While creating a multiple monitor setup at home can be easy, it can be a little tricky to replicate this while on the go. Luckily, portable monitors have come a long way since first being released, and now, there are many great options.

Of course, many models can be quite costly, which means you'll be shelling out a couple hundred for the convenience unless you can find a great deal. That said, we've uncovered a deal so good on a portable monitor that you'll want to pick this one ASAP before the promotion expires. For a limited time, you can score $60 off this 15.6-inch portable monitor, which brings the price down to just $90 for Cyber Monday with the code 404FZK5F.

What makes the ESR 15.6-inch portable monitor great?

While ESR is typically known for its smart accessories like wireless chargers and phone cases, it also produces this portable monitor. There's a lot to love here, with a sleek design and durable construction. The monitor is slim, as you'd expect, with a resolution of 1080p, a 60Hz refresh rate, and beautiful colors.

Furthermore, the IPS panel provides excellent viewing angles, while the nearly bezel-less design provides better immersion when watching content. The monitor also has a fully adjustable kickstand providing 180 degrees of adjustment and offers wide compatibility with mini HDMI, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The monitor also comes with a USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-A cable, mini HDMI to HDMI cable, and a carrying pouch.

Why purchase the ESR 15.6-inch portable monitor?

While there are a lot of great reasons to purchase this monitor, the most important is that you really can't go wrong at this price. As stated before, this monitor is normally priced at $160. Right now, you can score $60 off this price by using coupon code "404FZK5F" during checkout. Just make sure to confirm the price before you make your purchase to ensure that the discount has been applied.