ESR Portable Monitor
If you're looking to expand your setup and want something light and portable, this 15.6-inch monitor will be the perfect choice for you.
Having an extra monitor or two can be valuable if you need extra screen real estate. While creating a multiple monitor setup at home can be easy, it can be a little tricky to replicate this while on the go. Luckily, portable monitors have come a long way since first being released, and now, there are many great options.
Of course, many models can be quite costly, which means you'll be shelling out a couple hundred for the convenience unless you can find a great deal. That said, we've uncovered a deal so good on a portable monitor that you'll want to pick this one ASAP before the promotion expires. For a limited time, you can score $60 off this 15.6-inch portable monitor, which brings the price down to just $90 for Cyber Monday with the code 404FZK5F.
What makes the ESR 15.6-inch portable monitor great?
While ESR is typically known for its smart accessories like wireless chargers and phone cases, it also produces this portable monitor. There's a lot to love here, with a sleek design and durable construction. The monitor is slim, as you'd expect, with a resolution of 1080p, a 60Hz refresh rate, and beautiful colors.
Furthermore, the IPS panel provides excellent viewing angles, while the nearly bezel-less design provides better immersion when watching content. The monitor also has a fully adjustable kickstand providing 180 degrees of adjustment and offers wide compatibility with mini HDMI, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The monitor also comes with a USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-A cable, mini HDMI to HDMI cable, and a carrying pouch.
Why purchase the ESR 15.6-inch portable monitor?
