This article is sponsored by ESR. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

The devices we use require plenty of power to reach maximum battery capacity. And with the amount we use our devices, like our smartphones, it’s important to have a quick, safe, and inexpensive solution at the ready. ESR’s latest Qi2 MagSafe chargers with CryoBoost might be exactly what you’re looking for. Launched in early 2024, these chargers are designed to give you MagSafe-like speeds without the hefty price tag.

What’s even more exciting is that they come equipped with ESR’s 2nd-Gen CryoBoost technology, which features an improved duct design for better active cooling. This means your device stays cool while charging quickly, and ESR’s own tests show it can fully charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours. That’s at least 30 minutes faster than other Qi2 chargers out there.

What is CryoBoost?

CryoBoost is ESR’s innovative answer to one of the most persistent problems with wireless charging: heat. Wireless chargers naturally generate heat as they transfer energy to your device, but when that heat builds up too much, it can slow down or even stop the charging process. CryoBoost tackles this issue head-on with advanced cooling technology that ensures your phone stays cool, allowing for ultra-fast wireless charging without the risk of overheating.

So, how does CryoBoost work? It’s all about smart design and precision engineering. ESR initially introduced CryoBoost in 2022, but they’ve refined it further in 2024 to make it even more efficient. The key lies in its specialized cooling fan and heat-dissipating components, which work together to maintain an optimal temperature during charging.

Unlike other air-cooled chargers that rely on heat transfer between the charger and the phone, CryoBoost directs a focused stream of cool air directly onto the back of your phone. This not only lowers the phone’s temperature but also prevents condensation, which can be harmful to both the phone and its battery.

ESR’s semi-arc parabolic duct, combined with a fan that’s been engineered down to the smallest detail, ensures a smooth and powerful airflow. The duct’s all-open layout enhances cooling efficiency while keeping noise levels to a whisper; less than 25 dB. Even at high speeds, the fan remains quiet thanks to its optimized blade design, which minimizes turbulence and reduces secondary flow between blades.

The result is a charger that not only cools effectively but does so quietly and efficiently, all while looking sleek and modern.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost $70 $90 Save $20 $70 at Amazon

The ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost is incredibly convenient, and fast - perfect for anyone looking to streamline their charging setup. Designed to deliver the fastest iPhone 15W MagSafe charging, this charger can fully power up an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours. Whether you’re in a hurry or just want to make the most of your time, this charger ensures your iPhone is ready to go.

But it’s not just about speed; it’s about efficiency and safety, too. Thanks to ESR’s patented CryoBoost cooling technology, your phone stays cool even while charging at top speeds.

Thanks to the charger’s design, you can charge up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods using the same charger. It’s Apple-certified, meaning it’s designed to work perfectly with your device, and it can charge an Apple Watch Series 9 to 75% in just 70 minutes - 50 minutes faster than other non-Apple-certified brands.

ESR MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost

ESR MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost $39 at Amazon

If you travel frequently in the car, you’ll want a solution that keeps your phone’s battery topped up without any hassle. The ESR MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost is the ultimate companion for your road trips, daily commutes, and anywhere you need reliable, fast charging on the go.

This charger delivers the fastest 15W MagSafe car charging available, powering up an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours and 7 minutes, even while using GPS navigation. And like ESR’s other Qi2 chargers, you’ll get all of that epic cooling technology to protect your device from overheating.

The ESR MagSafe Car Charger offers an impressively strong magnetic grip. With 18 powerful N52 magnets, it provides a secure 1,600 g hold on your phone, keeping it firmly anchored even on bumpy roads. There’s no need to worry about your phone slipping or falling while you’re driving; this charger keeps it exactly where it needs to be.

You also get the flexibility of choosing how you want to mount it in your car. Whether you prefer clipping it to an air vent or securing it to the dashboard, the ESR MagSafe Car Charger adapts to your needs, making it as versatile as it is powerful.

ESR Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh

ESR Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh $40 at Amazon

Depending on how much you use your device, you may need an on-the-go solution that means you can charge up your phone when you’re not at home. Featuring a multiple award-winning kickstand design, the Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh is the slimmest Qi2 charger on the market, perfect for on-the-go charging. In just 2 hours and 25 minutes, it can boost your iPhone to 84%—a significant leap compared to the 77% you’d get from a 7.5W power bank in 3 hours.

Of course, when you think of investing in a portable charger, the last thing you want is something that’s heavy and bulky. One of the standout features of this battery pack is its ultra-compact design. At just 15.5 mm thick, it’s 38% slimmer than most competitors, making it easy to slip into your pocket or bag without any bulk. Despite its slim profile, it packs a powerful punch, offering enough juice to keep your devices running longer.

With NTC sensors and an AI algorithm, it constantly monitors the temperature, keeping the power bank cool at below 99.14° F—far below the standard of 118.40° F. This means you can enjoy fast charging without worrying about overheating, which is crucial for maintaining the health of your device’s battery.

Adding to its versatility, the Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh comes with a double award-winning kickstand that lets you prop up your device for both portrait and landscape viewing. Whether you’re watching videos, taking video calls, or just need a hands-free experience, this kickstand makes it easy.

The sensible choice for all your charging needs

ESR’s new and improved Qi2 MagSafe chargers are designed to meet all of your charging needs. Whether you’re at home and need to charge up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, you’re in the car, or you’re out and about, ESR has got you covered.