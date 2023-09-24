Our new smartphones are no longer just phones. They're digital maps, media players, bank cards, and even encyclopedias. Consequently, traveling in the modern world has become extremely simple. We can pretty much pre-plan and book everything online and know almost exactly what to expect when reaching a foreign destination.

As a digital nomad who has been on the move for three years now, there are some essential apps that have made it possible for me to travel solo to unknown destinations. All I carry around is my suitcase, backpacks, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.

1 Expedia

First, you will need to book a flight ticket to wherever you're going. Expedia happens to be an excellent platform to compile flights from different airlines. So you just mention your dates, the cities/countries you're traveling between, the number of passengers, and that's it! You will find a long list of available flights, and you can book directly through Expedia.

Though, when you find a suitable flight that matches your budget and needs, I advise you to check the airline's specific app or website, as sometimes they exclusively offer the same flight there for cheaper. If the airline isn't directly offering any perks or discounts, then Expedia is the way to go. I've booked with it multiple times, and I never faced any issues. Expectedly, it also offers a reward system, so if you often fly, then you may be eligible for even more discounts or advantages.

2 Flighty

After booking your flight, Flighty should be your next destination. This app provides timely information about your upcoming flights, such as delays, which gate to aim at, and so on. It also supports the Dynamic Island on the latest iPhones (or Live Activities on older iPhones running iOS 17 or 16). This way, it's almost guaranteed you don't miss the critical information you need to know about.

As an added bonus, Flighty also has a private friendship system, allowing you to keep up with your social circle's upcoming flights. You can also get notified when someone's flight faces delays or lands and so on. That's not to mention that you get to view your flight history, including some interesting stats, such as the number of airports you've been to and more.

3 Airbnb

I despise hotels and prefer to stay in warm, normal homes. So instead of Booking.com, I rely on Airbnb to find and book accommodations. While the former offers furnished apartment listings as well, it primarily revolves around hotels. So based on your preference, you could use either of these reliable apps to find a flat or room in the foreign place. Obviously, make sure to get a booking confirmation before flying to your destination.

4 Uber

Whether it's Uber, Bolt, Lyft, or something else, you likely will need a taxi app. While I personally rely on buses and metros in my day-to-day life, many of us find it more convenient to book a car from the airport to the house/hotel when landing in a new place. That's not to mention that sometimes public transport doesn't reach certain areas or operate during late hours. So having an app to book a cab whenever is good backup plan for when you're in the middle of nowhere on your own.

5 Airalo

Airalo is my favorite eSIM provider, offering data-only plans for reasonable prices. I advise you to buy an eSIM package for the country you're traveling to and activate it right before your flight. This way, when you land, you'll already have an internet connection, so you can book a ride home, text your loved ones using an instant messaging app, and more.

6 Google Maps

Google Maps is also one of the essential apps for travelers for more than one reason. First, it's the most accurate and detailed digital map service I'm aware of. You'll likely find even the smallest businesses and shops on it. While Apple Maps is generally reliable in North America and some parts of Europe, in many parts of the world it's literally empty and unusable. Google Maps is a safer bet no matter where you're heading.

Apart from having a richer database, Google Maps also has more ratings and reviews, allowing you to easily find good restaurants, cafes, tourist attractions, and more. It also supports public transport systems in many regions, and it could help you find the exact bus or metro line you need to take. Though, don't forget to download your destination's map for offline viewing before your flight, just in case your data eSIM misbehaves for whatever reason.

7 Bumble

Starting a social circle from scratch in a foreign city is one of the biggest challenges a solo traveler may face. Bumble, the dating app, offers a friendship mode for platonic connections. This allows you to connect with likeminded locals living near you. You could also use it for dating people if you're interested in forming romantic connections with others. If you're not a fan of Bumble as a platform, then you could rely on Facebook groups to find people with common interests in your city, or maybe try other dating apps, such as Tinder or OkCupid.

8 Google Translate

Another challenge a traveler could face in a foreign land is breaking the language barrier. Sometimes we accidentally end up in countries where we know no one and don't share a lingua franca with the locals. Google Translate could help you communicate with the locals, as it offers translation support for basic text, audio, images, and more. As someone who has tried both Google's and Apple's Translate apps, I can safely say that the former is more accurate. Not to mention that it supports more languages. So make sure to download the relevant foreign language for offline translation, just in case that eSIM doesn't do its thing. Trust me, it's better to be safe than sorry here.

9 Uber Eats

If you're staying for a long period of time in a foreign place, then you may not be able to cook or go to restaurants every single day. Uber Eats (or whatever the local equivalent is) can save you from starving when you don't feel like leaving your apartment. You could also use a local grocery shopping app if you'd rather have the items delivered to your doorstep.

10 Reddit

Finally, Reddit is an excellent platform to research a destination before and during your stay. Through the country's or city's subreddit, you can search for older posts regarding the lifestyle there or certain concerns you may have. And if you can't find any relevant threads, you could always post one yourself and get answers from locals and other foreigners living there. You could similarly rely on Facebook groups and other online communities, but personally I find Reddit to be the best place for getting accurate answers.

More apps to consider

While these ten apps can usually do most of the heavy lifting, you could still make more out of your smartphone. If you're planning to spend months or years in a foreign place, then you will likely need a local carrier's app. After all, Airalo's eSIMs act as a temporary solution for most people, since they offer you just data, without a number or SMS/call support. Similarly, you may want to download a banking app and avoid renting through Airbnb long term, since its commission fees are very high. So while you rely on it to get started, I'd advise you to also install a local real estate app to rent a house properly. You may also find yourself needing to download an app for public transport access, or maybe a mall's app to collect loyalty points. Ultimately, these ten apps will help you get started no matter where you're going, and they have made it possible for me to explore regions on my own, without needing any major help from others. Beyond that, you'll figure out what other apps you need.