Looking to upgrade your setup with some new gear this Black Friday? Here are some of the best deals you can take advantage of.

Black Friday is the time of the year many of us spoil ourselves and our loved ones with shiny new gifts, all thanks to some massive sales that kick off the holiday season. There are many deals on expensive gifts like phones, computers, and TVs, but we don't all need big upgrades. Sometimes, we're just looking for some new accessories or cheaper devices to make our everyday life a bit easier. And if you want to buy some new accessories for your PC, we've found some great deals you can take advantage of this Black Friday to upgrade your setup.

When you think about accessories for your PC, there are a few things that come to mind: a mouse, keyboard, headset, webcam, maybe some external storage, or even a USB hub. We've tried to include at least one of each kind of accessory, so you can upgrade your setup. Because money may be tight, we're sticking to items that cost under $50 right now.

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard - $19.99 ($30 off)

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black $19.99 $49.99 Save $30 The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is a full-size keyboard with a slim profile and a full number pad. It's heavily discounted to just $20 for Black Friday, and it's a great addition to any home or office setup. $19.99 at Amazon

Let's start with the basics. If you have a desktop PC or a laptop in an office, you're probably going to need a keyboard. The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is a fairly basic one, but it does have a full-size design with a number pad, so it makes number crunching that much easier. There's a good chance your laptop doesn't have one, so it's definitely a welcome feature. Plus, it has dedicated shortcuts to a lot of Windows features, including quick access to the emoji panel on Windows 10 and 11.

Also, as the name implies, this is a Bluetooth keyboard, so you can move it around freely without the hassle of wires, although you'll need to have batteries for it. The slim, clean design also means this keyboard will fit in perfectly in any office setup.

Officially, the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard costs $49.99, but you can get it for just $19.99 right now. That's $30 off, and a great deal for a fully-featured keyboard like this one.

Logitech K845 Mechanical Keyboard - $49.99 ($10 off)

Logitech K845 Logitech K845 $49.99 $59.99 Save $10 The Logitech K845 is a fantastic mechanical keyboard for the office, with an aluminum chassis and TTC red switches. It has a premium feel and a subtle backlight, and it can be yours for just under $50. $49.99 at Amazon

Enthusiast users often prefer mechanical keyboards, whether that's for productivity or gaming, and the Logitech K845 is a fantastic option that's now even cheaper than usual. This is a mechanical keyboard with TTC Red switches (Brown and Blue switches also exist, but those models aren't discounted). The red switches are linear and silent, with a 45g actuation force, so they're easy to press and don't make a ton of noise.

What's more, this is a premium keyboard with a solid aluminum top case and a subtle white backlight for easy visibility in the dark. The design looks and feels incredibly modern, and it's a full-size keyboard with a number pad, so it's ideal for office work. This one is wired, which you may find a little less convenient, but on the flip side, you don't have to worry about any batteries.

A $10 discount doesn't sound like a lot, but this is already a great keyboard at its normal price, so this deal just makes it even better.

Microsoft Wireless Comfort 5050 bundle - $44.99 ($25 off)

Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 $44.99 $69.99 Save $25 The Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 bundle give you a mouse and keyboard designed with ergonomics in mind, helping you stay comfortable during long periods of work. $44.99 at Best Buy $44.99 at Amazon

If your job involves sitting at a desk all day working on your computer, comfort is essential, and that's where this bundle comes in. The keyboard has a warped designed that's meant to keep all the keys easily within your reach, and it has a comfortable wrist rest, so you keep your wrists raised and comfortable while you work. It's a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, and there are even extra media keys for access to quick volume controls and other features.

The bundle also includes a mouse with a large, comfortable design so your hand rests naturally on it. There isn't much that's overly unique about the mouse, but it provides the basics. Both the mouse and keyboard are wireless, too, so you're not weighed down by cables.

Usually, this bundle goes for roughly $70, but you can grab it for just $45 right now, making it a cheap and easy way to complete your desktop setup.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse - $44.99 ($25 off)

Logitech MX Master 2S ($46 off) Logitech MX Master 2S $44.99 $99.99 Save $55 The Logitech MX Master 2S is still one of the best mice around, with an ergonomic design and a high-precision sensor ideal for office work. It's down to under $50, making it a fantastic deal if you want a high-end mouse. $44.99 at Lenovo

If you only want a new mouse but also want one of the greats, the Logitech MX Master 2S is probably the best option you can find this Black Friday. This is an older generation of the MX Master, but it's still a premium product with an ergonomic design meant to be comfortable for all-day use. It also uses a custom 2.4GHz connection for reliable wireless connectivity.

It has all the buttons you'd expect, plus there's a scroll wheel on the side for horizontal scrolling, so it's perfect for working in apps like Excel. The main scroll wheel also shifts between tactile and smooth scrolling depending on how fast you scroll. Other highlights include a 4,000 DPI Darkfield sensor that can track on almost any surface, including glass.

A downside of this older model is that it charges via Micro-USB rather than USB Type-C, but considering the quality of this mouse and the fantastic discounted price of just $44.99, we'd say that's a fair trade-off. It's still one of the best mice you can buy.

Razer Viper 8KHz Gaming Mouse - $39.99 ($40 off)

Razer Viper 8KHz $39.99 $79.99 Save $40 The Razer Viper 8KHz features a 20K DPI sensor and an extremely high polling rate for pinpoint precision and responsiveness in intense online games. You can get it for half off right now. $39.99 at Amazon

For the gamers out there, the Razer Viper 8KHz is one of the best gaming mice money can buy, and this Black Friday, it won't cost you an arm and a leg. Its price has been slashed from $80 to just $40, which is a super low price considering what you get.

For one thing, the Razer Viper 8KHz has an extremely high-precision 20K DPI sensor, allowing you to move your mouse at very fast speeds. Not only that, it's one of the few mice that have an incredible 8KHz polling rate, which means it feeds information to your computer 8,000 times per second for quick responses to your movements. That feature might not be necessary for most people, but it's still great to have such a responsive mouse, and considering the sale price, you're not paying that much extra for it.

The Razer Viper 8KHz is also a fairly lightweight mouse at 71g, and while it is wired, it uses Razer's woven Speedflex cable, so it doesn't drag as much as a typical cable. It has all the buttons you'd expect, and it's using Razer's optical mouse switches for precise actuation. It also has two side buttons for additional controls in games. It's just a great mouse overall, and while the $80 price tag was a bit much, it's a steal for just $40.

Logitech H390 Wired Headset - $19.99 ($20 off)

Logitech H390 $19.99 $39.99 Save $20 The Logitech H390 is a very popular, if slightly basic, headset for office use. With a built-in microphone and volume controls, it's a lightweight and comfortable headset that can be yours for half its usual price. $19.99 at Amazon

Another piece of essential equipment in the office is a headset. While the Logitech H390 may not look fancy, it's a great option for office use.

It's a fairly basic headset, but it has a sleek and lightweight design, with some padding on the earcups and headband for extra comfort. It has a built-in microphone for calls, and volume controls are built into the cable, so you can easily mute yourself or change the sound of your calls.

There really isn't a lot to say about this headset that hasn't been said already. The usual price of $39.99 isn't all that impressive, but for $19.99, this is a great pick.

Razer Barracuda X headset - $49.99 ($50 off)

Razer Barracuda X Razer Barracuda X $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 The Razer Barracuda X is a unique headset that connects wirelessly to your PC using a USB-C dongle. It has a detachable microphone that can be used for calls, too. For half of its official price, it's a no-brainer. $49.99 at Best Buy $49.99 at Amazon

This one is a personal favorite and a great headset for anyone who wants the convenience of wireless without the hassle of Bluetooth. This headset connects to your device — whether that's a PC, phone, or console — using a USB Type-C dongle (a USB Type-A adapter is also included), which uses a custom 2.4GHz connection for reliable connectivity. All you have to do to move it to another device is to switch the dongle over, so there's no need to worry about pairing and setting up.

While there is a newer version that supports Bluetooth, this model is far cheaper right now, and it's still a fantastic choice. The headset is comfortable with large padded earcups using Razer's breathable FlowKnit fabric, so you can wear them for hours. The sleek design also makes them great for any environment, even if the Razer brand is usually meant for gamers.

The headset is usually priced at $100 MSRP, and while you can often find it for $80, this discount to just $50 makes them a fantastic buy.

Logitech C615 webcam - $29.99 ($40 off)

Logitech C615 HD Webcam Logitech C615 HD Webcam $29.99 $69.99 Save $40 The Logitech C615 is a solid 1080p webcam that can rotate 360 degrees to show off anything you want during a video call. It's discounted to $30, and it's a great deal. $29.99 at Amazon

An essential part of almost any setup in 2022 is a webcam. While you typically can't find a great one under $50, this deal on the Logitech C615 makes that possible.

This is a 1080p webcam, and while that's a bit more common in laptops nowadays, this is still a large sensor that can greatly improve your video quality, especially if you have an older laptop. The camera swivels 360 degrees, and you can also tilt it up or down to get the right angle. Built-in light correction should help you stay visible in low-light environments, too, and there's a built-in microphone for a complete video call setup.

It's not an overly fancy webcam, and the original $70 MSRP is a bit much these days, but for $30, this is a great way to enhance the calling experience on your PC.

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub - $39.99 ($25 off)

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub $39.99 $64.99 Save $25 The Lenovo USB-C hub can add a variety of ports to your laptop, including two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and card readers. This is a great accessory for laptops, and now you can have it for around $40. $39.99 at Lenovo

Modern laptops can be very thin, but that can often come at the expense of a great port selection. Look at something like the MacBook Air, the Surface Pro 9, or the Dell XPS 13, and you'll find there aren't a ton of ports for your peripherals.

With this Lenovo USB-C hub, you can solve that. Using a single port on your laptop, this hub adds three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of SD card readers. Plus, it supports passthrough charging with its own USB Type-C port. This is a portable hub that's easy to slip into a bag with your laptop and other accessories, so you're always ready to plug them in when you need to work. Usually, it costs $64.99, but with a discount to just $39.99, this becomes a must-have basic hub for laptops.

SanDisk 512GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - $37.99 ($22 off)

SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive $37.99 $59.99 Save $22 The SanDisk Ultra flash drive is a great way to move files around, and its 512GB capacity lets you take a ton of files with you on the go. And you can save over $20 on one for Black Friday. $37.99 at Best Buy

If you're in need of some extra storage or a way to move files around, you're probably looking at some flash drives. SSDs are faster, but they're more expensive and less portable, so flash drives are still a great choice. This one from SanDisk is excellent if you have a lot of files you want to move around.

For starters, it comes with a huge 512GB capacity, so you can fit all the files you want on it, and the small size makes it easy to slip into a pocket. It also supports USB 3.0 speeds, so even though it's not as fast as an SSD, you won't be waiting too long for your files to transfer over.

Officially priced at $59.99, you can now grab this flash drive for $37.99, which is a great deal for 512GB of storage you can take with you anywhere.

Insignia 112W Wall Charger - $46.49 ($46.50 off)

Insignia 112W Wall Charger $46.49 $92.99 Save $46.5 The Insignia 112W charger can deliver enough power to charge most laptops and still charge your phone at the same time. It's down to half its usual price, making it the perfect time to get a replacement charger if you need it. $46.49 at Best Buy

Chances are you have a perfectly fine charger that came with your laptop already, but if you happened to lose it or you just want a spare charger for trips, this discounted option from Insignia is a great choice. It has a total of 112W of power, with 100W for the two USB-C ports, which can charge most laptops just fine. The two ports mean you can use the spare port to charge your phone at the same time, too.

And if that's not enough, there's yet another port, this one being USB Type-A with 12W of power. This can charge your phone, or maybe another accessory like a smartwatch, for a total of three devices charging at the same time.

Powerful chargers like this don't come cheap, but thanks to Black Friday, you can grab this Insignia charger for just $46.49, which is a very good price for what you get.

Those are some of the best (and cheapest) Black Friday deals you can get right now on PC accessories, and they cover a few different use cases. If you want to see even more PC-related deals, you can check out our roundup of Black Friday PC deals.