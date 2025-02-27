Windows is still the preferred operating system of most people, and there are many good reasons for that. It's got pretty much every app under the sun, and feature-wise, it's a very robust platform while being easy enough for most users to get to grips with without too much stress.

But that's not to say Windows is perfect. In fact, it's far from it, and I have a lot of problems with it. The severity of these problems is debatable, but I wanted to highlight some of features missing in Windows 11 that should have been here a long time ago. To be fair, in many cases, these features are also missing from rival operating systems like macOS, but that's beside the point. Let's get into it.

8 A convenient volume mixer

Managing multiple outputs is a nightmare