When you're planning out the network for your home lab, a customizable firewall is key to keeping your home lab (and your home network) safe and secure. Once you've decided if you're going to make your own firewall or go with a prebuilt hardware firewall, and before you get to more advanced rules, there are a few essential firewall rules to set up. These are core to your home lab network, and make it so that you can always reach your firewall appliance to change rules should something go wrong. And let's face it, this is a home lab, and everything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

5 Drop outbound traffic by default

What happens in the home lab stays in the home lab