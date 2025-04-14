Most people only think about their home network when something goes wrong, like when the Wi-Fi slows down or cuts out mid-meeting, the TV suddenly stops streaming the movie, or downloads crawl at a snail's pace. But here's the truth: your home network is the backbone of everything you do online. Whether you're streaming 4K videos, gaming, working remotely, or managing smart home devices, a healthy network makes all the difference.

Whether you're troubleshooting a slow connection, securing your network, or optimizing Wi-Fi performance on Windows, having the right tools makes all the difference. Over the years, I've tested dozens of networking tools to understand and optimize my home network. Here are the most useful of them, which are practical, user-friendly, and incredibly powerful once you know how to use them.

5 Wireshark

Ultimate network protocol analyzer