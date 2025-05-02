Your passwords are the first line of defense against intruders and cyber threats. This is true for any platform, not only if you’re a Windows 11 user, but it all starts with securing your OS. Whether you’re a casual user or a digital enthusiast managing multiple sensitive applications, these essential password security tips will help you build a robust defense to protect your personal data.

5 Use strong, unique passwords

A single password for all accounts is a big mistake

A strong, unique password is your first line of defense. Gone are the days when “password123” would suffice. Today, you need a complex combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. In Windows 11, this principle applies not only to your local user account but also to any connected Microsoft account.

A unique password for every service minimizes the risk of a single breach compromising multiple accounts. Aim for at least 12 to 16 characters, and consider using random or passphrases that mix unrelated words with punctuation. By avoiding common words and predictable sequences, you make it exponentially harder for attackers to guess or crack your security. Remember, each account deserves its own fortress; don’t reuse passwords across critical platforms. Take the time upfront to establish truly strong passwords; your future self— and your sensitive data — will thank you.

4 Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Using a phone for MFA is a good idea