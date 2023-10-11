Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is approaching the end of its two-day run, and many shoppers are sifting through the remaining deals to find the best prices. PC accessory Prime Day deals seem to be holding strong, and we're still finding plenty of deep sales on useful hardware to complement your desktop or laptop. While there are lots of great PC accessories in what I'd consider the more expensive tier, I've searched out a bunch of great deals that bring the price down to less than $50. These deals won't last through the night, so be sure to capitalize quickly if one catches your eye.

Best essential PC accessory Prime Day deals less than $50

Source: Emeet Emeet C960 1080p Webcam $32 $50 Save $18 Webcams are a hot commodity, and this one from Emeet is about as cheap as they come. It shoots at a 2K resolution with 30FPS, it features autofocus, and it does a great job of filtering out background noise to let your voice come through clearly. Pick it up for $32 before Prime Day ends. $32 at Amazon

Source: Razer Razer Basilisk V3 $44 $70 Save $26 The Razer Basilisk V3 is one of the most popular and affordable gaming mice around. It has a 26K DPI sensor for extreme precision, it's designed with comfortable ergonomics in mind, and it has Razer's Chroma RGB lighting baked right in. It's down to $44 for October Prime Day. $44 at Amazon

Source: Logitech Logitech G213 Prodigy $43 $70 Save $27 I've personally used the wireless version of this keyboard for gaming, and I can easily say it's one of the best around at the asking price. It's a full board with dedicated shortcut keys at the top, as well as Logitech's Lightsync RGB to show off your style. Get it for $43 instead of the usual $70. $43 at Amazon

Source: HP HP DeskJet 2734e All-in-One Printer $40 $85 Save $45 A printer isn't usually something I keep around the house — thanks, neighbors, for letting me use yours — but at just $40 it's tough to pass up. It can print, copy, scan, and even mobile fax, all with a wireless connection. It's a good little printer to have around for an emergency. $40 at Amazon

More great PC accessories under $50

The list keeps going on when it comes to great PC accessories available for less than $50. It doesn't look like any of these deals will last until tomorrow, so be sure to take advantage while you still can.