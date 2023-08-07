Key Takeaways Apple Pencil: The Apple Pencil offers tilt and pressure sensitivity, making it ideal for artists and note-takers. It's also useful for annotating documents, signing contracts, and more.

Mouse: iPadOS now supports point-and-click devices, making a mouse essential for more advanced tasks and using your iPad as a laptop replacement.

Headphones: To enhance your media consumption experience on the iPad, invest in wireless earbuds or headphones for an immersive and quieter experience.

Apple's iPads, including the iPad Air 5, are undoubtedly some of the best tablets you could buy. Not only do they offer premium hardware, but they also support iPadOS 17, and the rich software features it packs. Though, to actually unleash their full potential, you may need to rely on other products. These would only help you utilize their power completely and integrate them into more complex workflows. Below you will find 5 essential products that we advise all iPad users to invest in.

1 Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is easily one of the best products that new iPad users may want to look into. Not only does it pack tilt and pressure sensitivity, but it also offers some handy shortcuts on iPadOS. If you go for the second-gen model, you even get magnetic, wireless charging, and support for double-side-tap gestures. While this accessory is especially useful to artists and heavy note-takers, it can also serve average users in many ways. These include tasks as simple as annotating documents, marking up photos, signing digital contracts, and using the Freeform app. And if you're looking for alternatives, you could always consider buying an excellent iPad stylus. While it may not pack as many features, it could help you utilize your iPad in more ways.

Apple Pencil Ideal for drawing, writing, and notation the Apple Pencil 1 is a sleek and stylish accessory capable of sensing the tilts and pressure you apply on your iPad. Though, it only works with older and lower-end models, so check that your iPad is suited to this stylus before picking one up. $99 at Amazon

Apple Pencil 2 Apart from tilt and pressure sensitivity, the Apple Pencil 2 offers a sleeker design, and it's capable of connecting magnetically to the side of your iPad for safekeeping and charging wirelessly. Though, similarly, it only works with newer, higher-end iPads, so confirm your model before purchasing. $129 at Amazon $129 at Best Buy $129 at Apple

2 Mouse

With iPadOS now supporting point-and-click devices, a mouse is a must-have for those seeking to use their tablets in more advanced ways. While iPadOS was designed for touch input primarily, you can still supercharge your workflow by relying on a mouse. This is especially true for those who plan to use their iPads as a laptop replacement. With a mouse, not only do you get to move the cursor around and apply basic left clicks, but you also get to reveal more menus through left clicks. It essentially replicates the behavior you're used to, assuming you typically rely on a computer. There are plenty of great options for a mouse, but these are the ones I recommend.

Apple Magic Mouse If you want to stay on brand and have everything Apple, the Magic Mouse is your go-to. This is a sleek-looking mouse that pairs nicely with the clean design of the iPad. It's a rechargeable mouse, but it can't charge while it's in use. $79 at Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 $23 $30 Save $7 The Logitech Pebble M350 offers a slim design, catering to the minimalists and space-savers. It's also ideal for those who work on the go and want to pack smaller, lighter accessories. $30 at Dell $23 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Macally Bluetooth Mouse This rechargeable wireless mouse doesn't produce any noise when clicking its buttons, making it ideal for those who work in public spaces. It connects to your iPad via Bluetooth. $30 at Amazon

3 Keyboard

And, of course, a keyboard goes hand-in-hand with a mouse if you're planning to use your iPad for productivity. Considering the iPadOS virtual software keyboard takes up around half of the screen, relying on a physical keyboard can help you restore most of the screen real estate. That's not to mention that physical keyboards are generally more comfortable for long-term use and are better suited for those who want to type more in less time.

Apple Magic Keyboard This is the official Magic Keyboard from Apple. It has a premium build and work perfectly when paired with an iPad. And it offers the slim, minimalist design Apple is known for. It also includes a rechargeable battery, through a Lightning to USB cable. $99 at Amazon $99 at Apple $100 at Best Buy

Logitech MX Keys Mini This wireless, metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural. The backlit keys automatically light up when your hands approach them and the lighting adjusts based on your environment. $100 at Amazon

Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard There are plenty of keyboards out there, but they're not all easy to carry around with your iPad. If you want something you can use anywhere, the Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard can be extremely compact. $45 at Amazon

4 Headphones

iPads are famous for being media consumption devices. They are slim, have relatively large displays, impressive audio capabilities, and are relatively portable. This makes it excellent for watching series, listening to music, and attending online classes or meetings. As a result, we advise you to buy a pair of wireless earbuds or headphones for your iPad. Not only would this make the experience more immersive and realistic, but it also helps you isolate yourself from surrounding noise and not disturb those around you.

5 Stand

Last but not least, an iPad stand is certainly an essential accessory for someone looking to make the most out of their tablet. While your hands control the mouse and keyboard, the stand takes care of keeping your iPad stable and well-positioned. That's not to mention that it's great for when you are watching movies and would rather use your hands to carry a popcorn bowl.

There are plenty of options out there, with some focusing more on sturdiness while others go for portability and simplicity. Ultimately, a stand is certainly one of the essential products that can help you take full advantage of your iPad.

Tablet Stand Holder for Desk This iPad stand offers a floating design, allowing you to fix your iPad at a more comfortable viewing angle in both portrait and landscape orientations. It is foldable, adjustable, and sturdy. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Stand for iPad Tablet, E-reader and Phone $9 $12 Save $3 This budget-friendly iPad stand also supports different angles, but it's relatively basic and lacks the more advanced customizations available on higher-end models. $9 at Amazon

Jsaux Universal Tablet Stand This is a valid option for those looking for a midrange pick, offering a slim design, multiple angles, and support for landscape and portrait viewing. $16 at Amazon

Would this turn the iPad into a laptop replacement?

So, now that you've invested in some iPad essentials, you may be wondering whether this capable device can replace your laptop. Well, this really depends on your patience and daily tasks. Personally, I find it easier to use my MacBook when working, while the iPad makes more sense for watching series or playing mobile games. Though, if you tend to rely on web apps for your job or studies, then an iPad can technically replace your computer. That's not to mention that you can even run some advanced apps on it, such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Though, those working in certain domains, such as software development, may find it challenging, as building apps isn't as straightforward or necessarily possible if you're avoiding cloud-based solutions. Nonetheless, these five essential products can certainly help you do more with your mighty glass slab.