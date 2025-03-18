If you are a Windows 11 PC user, there are some essential skills you need to master to keep your system and data secure and ensure you get the most from the operating system. From reinstalling apps to locking down your data online, it’s important to have a solid grasp on ways to get more from your PC and allow the experience to thrive.

Of course, you will need to get a new laptop or desktop computer at some point, but if you maintain these skills and use them regularly, you will get more from your system for years to come by grasping the concept of these essential PC skills.

6 Lock down your online experience

Keep your data, browsing history, and accounts secure while online