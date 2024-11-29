Once you get into the fine art of PC building, it’s hard to step away from the thrill of tinkering with computing systems, gaming battlestations, and home servers. We’ve covered the software and hardware aspects of home labs en masse here on XDA, so it’s time to talk about the oft-ignored physical tools you’ll need to bring many of these projects to life.

But you can heave a sigh of relief as most of the tools are fairly affordable. Better yet, the ongoing Black Friday sale has some mouthwatering deals on most computing products, including the paraphernalia we consider borderline essential for any up-and-coming computing enthusiast.

4 Screwdriver Set

Basic, but gets the job done

Starting with a rather obvious pick, a decent screwdriver is something you should already have in your toolkit before attempting to build a PC. However, this particular set includes plenty of quality-of-life features, ranging from a magnetic head to a suction cup, multiple spudgers, and torx bits. As such, it’s also a worthwhile investment for technocrats who prefer fixing their hardware over spending a fortune at first-party repair centers.

JOREST Screwdriver Set $8 $10 Save $2 $8 at Amazon

3 Multimeter Tester

Quite an electrifying tool

A multimeter may not seem like a big deal when you’re building a PC. But its real utility comes into the picture when you have to diagnose problems with your battery-powered electronics. Heck, you can even use it to diagnose faulty PSUs and detect issues with your wall outlets and extension boards. Factor in its usefulness in measuring the parameters of your microcontroller circuits, and it’s a neat gadget for any tinkerer.

AstroAI Digital Multimeter $11 $15 Save $4 $11 at Amazon

2 Rotary Tool

For impromptu case mods

Once you’ve gained some experience with PC building, you might stumble onto the rabbit hole of case modding, which includes everything from creating your own cable mounting slots to jury-rigged vertical mounts on unsupported cabinets. However, you’ll need a rotary tool or a dremel to chip away at the unnecessary bits of plastic that get in the way of your cool mods. Not to mention, you can even use your rotary tool to get rid of stripped screws stuck on your hardware.

HARDELL Mini Cordless Rotary Tool $20 $30 Save $10 $20 at Amazon

1 Soldering Iron Kit

Perfect for microcontrollers, SBCs, and keyboards

While we’re on the subject of MCUs, you’ll absolutely want a soldering kit in your DIY arsenal if you’re planning to interface sensors with your Arduino, ESP32, and Raspberry Pi Pico boards. Likewise, you can also leverage them in your SBC projects, especially ones where you may need to hardwire the sensors to your miniature system instead of relying on detachable HATs and adapters. And if you’re fond of building your own keyboards, you’ll need a soldering iron kit to fix the switches onto the PCB if you’re not using a hot-swappable board as the base.

Q-Ming Soldering Iron Kit

Building a robust computing toolkit this Black Friday

Those were some inexpensive yet ultra-useful tools that every PC enthusiast ought to possess, but there are a couple of other implements worth checking out this Black Friday. For example, USB-to-serial TTL adapters are quite useful when you want to access certain SBCs, while USB-to-Ethernet cables can come in handy when you want to add extra RJ45 sockets to your NAS, SBC, or server PCs.

Related Build a robust Home Assistant-powered smart home for cheap this Black Friday Level up the convenience of your living space with these cool smart homes gadgets

Then you have zip ties and twist ties to prevent your PC setup from devolving into a rat’s nest. Lastly, a dedicated magnetic tray is a solid investment if you’re as prone to dropping your screws as I am.