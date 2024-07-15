Key Takeaways Use Clipchamp for efficient video editing with templates, screen recording, text-to-speech, and a rich content library.

Improve video quality with AI suggestions like fixing gaps, trimming videos, adding auto-captions, and using Brand kits for consistency.

Create professional videos easily with Clipchamp's AI auto composition feature, offering a convenient and creative touch to your content.

Back in September 2021, Microsoft purchased a web-based video editor, Clipchamp, and made it the default solution for editing videos on Windows. Even since Microsoft’s acquisition, it has received a steady stream of updates and in its current avatar, Clipchamp is capable enough to become a go-to video editor for many. Before you download or purchase a third-party video editing app on your laptop, read our top Clipchamp tips and give it an honest shot within your creative workflow.

Related How to use Clipchamp, Microsoft's free video editor Microsoft has a free video editor included in Windows 11, and it's actually quite good for basic edits. Here's how to use it.

8 Explore video templates

Whether you want to create a fun YouTube intro, TikTok gameplay layout, travel album, birthday memory slideshow, or Thanksgiving video card, you can start with one of the built-in templates to save yourself some time and effort.

When you create a new video, select Templates from the sidebar and glance over all the templates arranged in different categories like YouTube, Instagram, Intro & Outro, TikTok, gaming, celebrations, marketing, memes, weddings, and more. With such a robust template collection, you won’t have a hard time finding a relevant one for your upcoming project.

7 Record yourself

Do you want to create an online course or training session for your employees or students? Clipchamp can be an excellent tool for digital educators worldwide. You can record screen, camera, and audio with Clipchamp and edit the entire tutorial or video session all within the software. Here’s what you need to do.

Head to Clipchamp and create a new video. Select Screen & record. Check your preview in the bottom left corner, select the default microphone, and hit the record button. You can also enable the speaker coach to get an analysis of your recording’s speech, including pace, pitch, and filter words.

Once you have a recording that you're happy with, you can proceed to use the editing tools within the program.

6 Use text-to-speech

Text-to-speech is another neat feature for online tutors and YouTubers. It adds a professional touch to your videos in no time. Let’s check it out in action.

Open the default Clipchamp video editor. Go to Record & create > Text to speech section. Select your preferred language. Expand the Voice menu and pick your preferred audio type for video voiceover. You can also run the sample to hear it a bit first. You can even speed up or slow down the vocal pitch from the advanced settings menu. Type your text, review the audio generated, and click Save.

5 Explore content library

Clipchamp comes with a rich content library to level up your videos in no time. You can use different audio files, sound effects, and visuals like annotations, stickers, videos, images, backgrounds, and even GIFs. You don’t have to spend time finding such content from different sources. You can find and insert them with just a few clicks.

4 Fix video gaps automatically

Even a moment of video gap can spoil your project. These gaps appear as blank frames in your exported videos. Instead of finding such gaps with magnifying glasses, let Clipchamp find these visual gaps and remove them automatically.

Before you export a video from Clipchamp, it offers an option to fix gaps in your video. Select Delete all visual gaps, and you are good to go.

3 Use AI suggestions

Clipchamp comes with a couple of AI tricks to elevate your videos in seconds. The first one is the Trim & tidy option to remove pauses from your videos. The option is available in the top left corner of the video editor.

Transcribe with AI is another interesting add-on that enables auto-captions, finds highlights, and filters words from your media. Clipchamp supports a bunch of languages, such as French, Hindi, Greek, and more. Other video editing features include filters, effects, multiple transitions, text options, and more.

2 Use Brand kit

When you own a business or create professional videos for a living, you need to have consistent video content with brand fonts, colors, and logos. Clipchamp supports brand kit creation, where you can set your preferred kit to apply in the same manner to any video you produce. The option is accessible under the Brand kit menu in the Clipchamp video editor.

1 Create a video with AI

One of the most convenient and delightful Clipchamp features is its ability to utilize AI to compose a quick video for you creatively, using your own media of choice. Follow the steps below to try it out.

To see what auto composition can do, go to the Clipchamp home page and select Create a video with AI. Give it a relevant name and add media. Select Get started. Pick a style to give the AI inspiration. You can pick from elegant, vintage, vibrant, classic, editorial, and more. Pick the aspect ratio, either Landscape or Portrait. Select music and font for your video, then glance over a preview of what it comes up with. You can edit it further in the Clipchamp editor, or directly export it to your device almost effortlessly.

Give your boring videos a creative touch

Clipchamp’s free plan is quite capable of features like auto composition, filters, effects, text-to-speech, speaker coach, 1080p exports, and more. If you want to unlock 4K exports, premium filters, effects, and Brand kit, purchase the Premium plan at $12 per month or $120 per year.

If you mostly perform light video editing, Clipchamp can easily replace Adobe’s expensive Premiere Pro for you. If you want to explore more alternatives to replace Adobe apps, give our separate guide a quick read.