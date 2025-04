Windows 11 offers a range of features designed to enhance productivity, but you must customize it to unlock its full potential, especially if you’re using an older PC. Here are some essential tips to streamline your workflow, improve performance, and maintain focus during office tasks.

5 Use virtual desktops

Separate work from fun