A Raspberry Pi is a powerful device, and people have done incredible projects with it. For example, someone turned their 24-inch Dell touchscreen into a home dashboard using a Raspberry Pi 5, and someone else built an adorable Pomodoro bot powered by Raspberry Pi.

The possibilities are endless, but to unlock all the features of a Raspberry Pi, you need to install some essential tools. The programs you choose will depend on your intended use, but some applications are universally beneficial, and you will eventually need these to enhance your Raspberry Pi experience.

Related 7 reasons you should turn your Raspberry Pi into a DNS server If you aren't using your Raspberry Pi as a DNS server for your home network, there are plenty of reasons why you should

5 Raspberry Pi Imager

Flash OS onto a Raspberry Pi's SD Card

Raspberry Pi Imager provides an easy way to flash operating systems onto a Raspberry Pi's SD card. Unlike the manual method, which uses third-party tools, it allows you to quickly select the OS you want, configure the settings, and write the image to the microSD card with minimal effort. You can get it from the software section of the Raspberry Pi official website.

There is a version for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu. Alternatively, you can install it by running the command sudo apt install rpi-imager in the terminal. Once you install it, you can select the OS to write to, pick the storage to write to (whether an SD card, SSD, or hard drive), confirm that you want to write to your storage, and wait for it to finish.

4 Pi-Apps

Install programs easily on your Raspberry Pi