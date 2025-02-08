Summary Raspberry Pi 5 offers better hardware for ethical hacking, completing tasks faster than previous versions.

The downsides include the lack of default support for monitor mode or packet injection, but it can be added in.

Visit Null Byte's website for parts used, or build a Raspberry Pi Hackbat as an alternative.

You can perform ethical hacking on any device that can support it, but you get extra points if you look cool while doing so. It's just common knowledge. If you want to perform some ethical hacking yourself, but you only want to do so on a device that looks like something you'd see a net runner use to hack into a mega-corporation mainframe, this project is the perfect fit for you.

The Raspberry Pi 5 Ethical Hacking Kit is an unofficial way to test your cybersecurity

As Null Byte posted, this project is a revamp of an older guide that recommended using the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ to get your hacking done. Well, we've had two generations of Pi release since then, and things have only gotten better:

Compared to the Raspberry Pi 3 B+, the Raspberry Pi 5 gives you all of these upgrades: a 2.4 GHz quad-core processor that's three to four times faster, way more RAM (2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, or 16 GB), a faster microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, gigabit ethernet with high-speed PoE+ support, a PCI Express slot for additional expansion, a UART header for serial communication, an on/off button, dual 4K display support at 60 Hz, a built-in real-time clock (RTC), and more.

The Raspberry Pi 5's superior hardware comes into great effect when churning through lots of data. For instance, Null Byte showed a cryptography attack on both the Raspberry Pi 5 and 3 B+, and the former completed the job three times faster than the latter.

There are a few downsides to the Raspberry Pi 5. First, it does not support monitor mode or packet injection by default, but you can get that working manually. Second, there's no headphone port to listen to things. And finally, the Raspberry Pi 5 can get pretty toasty, so you'll want a heat sink to keep things cool.

If you want to check out this project and get started, be sure to visit Null Byte's website for all the parts used. Alternatively, you can build what the Flipper One should have been with the Raspberry Pi Hackbat.