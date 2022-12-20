After implementing a new law to make USB-C the standard charging port for smartphones and devices across various categories, the EU has now proposed a new regulation to make batteries more sustainable and reusable. The new regulation covers the entire battery life cycle, from materials extraction to disposal, and it could force smartphone OEMs to bring back user-replaceable batteries.

The provisional agreement to overhaul EU rules on batteries aims to make all types of batteries sold in the EU easier to remove and replace. It also seeks to provide consumers with better information about the batteries they purchase through labels and QR codes highlighting capacity, performance, durability, chemical composition, and a "separate collection" symbol.

Furthermore, the EU will require manufacturers to develop and implement a "due diligence policy" to address the social and environmental risks linked to sourcing, processing, and trading raw materials and secondary raw materials for batteries. The regulation also lays down minimum levels of recycled materials required in producing new batteries: 16% cobalt, 85% lead, 6% lithium, and 6% nickel.

A press release on the matter reveals that the new regulation will apply to portable batteries, SLI batteries (supplying power for starting, lighting or ignition of vehicles), light means of transport (LMT) batteries (providing power for the traction of wheeled vehicles such as electric scooters and bikes), electric vehicle (EV) batteries and industrial batteries. However, manufacturers will have three and a half years after the legislation passes to design portable batteries in appliances that allow users to "easily remove and replace them themselves."

The requirement to offer user-replaceable portable batteries will be a challenge for tech giants like Apple and Samsung, as most smartphones and laptops currently on the market come with non-removable batteries. The regulation could force these companies to completely rethink their product design and bring back removable back covers on smartphones and laptops to help users easily pop out the battery. But since the regulation is still pending final approval by the European Parliament and the Council, we'll have to wait to see how things pan out.

Source: European Parliament Press Room

Via: TNW