eufy Security Indoor Cam E220 $36 $55 Save $19 This security camera is packed with features and offers excellent image quality that can go as high as 2K resolution. While this normally comes priced at $55, you can now score a massive discount that drops the price down to just $36. $36 at Amazon

There are a large number of security cameras available, and each have their strengths and weaknesses. If you're looking for a high-quality camera that can outperform most of the competition, but still comes in at an affordable price — look no further than my favorite Eufy camera that's now priced well below retail, coming in at just $36 for a limited time during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

What's great about Eufy's E220 indoor camera?

Being able to pan and tilt the camera while you're away is already a great feature if you're looking to get a better view of your home, Eufy takes things a step further by providing increased resolution that bumps things up to 2K, provided you insert a memory card into the camera. Of course, this doesn't cost all that much, and it's well worth it if you want the crispest images while you're away.

In addition, you can use the camera to communicate with those on the other side, and can get instant mobile alerts to your phone or tablet with provided app. Like many other cameras, you also get the option to store your videos in the cloud, but it will cost extra. Furthermore, you can also set the camera to follow a subject, which means less work if you're trying to look in after a pet when you're away. And as you might expect, you get crystal clear images at night thanks to infrared.

Why buy Eufy's E220 indoor camera?

For the most part, you're getting a really good camera with image quality that really does look better than its competitors. The connection is consistent and reliable, and right now, you can score a great deal on it that brings the price down to just $35. And while you're at it, be sure to pick up a SD card if you don't already have one so you can keep local recordings at the highest resolution.