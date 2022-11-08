Eufy has launched an Apple AirTag alternative with Find My integration, Android OS support, and much more. It costs less than Apple's tracker, too.

Apple AirTags are great trackers for those who tend to misplace their belongings or seek the added peace of mind. They're tiny, affordable, and have long battery lives. For those unfamiliar with how these coin-sized trackers work, it's mostly through piggybacking. AirTags depend on Apple's Find My network — which users rely on to locate their lost or stolen iDevices. So when someone with a compatible Apple device passes by an AirTag, the two products exchange information and share it with the Find My servers. This way, an internet-connected iPhone can update the coordinates of a lost AirTag on the Find My map.

If you think Apple's $29 tracker is worth it, you may want to stop and rethink. Eufy has just released an AirTag alternative that actually does more, costs you less, and supports Android devices. The Eufy Security SmartTrack Link supports Apple's Find My network. This means that it behaves just like an AirTag in terms of location updates and piggybacking on other Apple devices. As additional bonuses, it offers a QR code print that includes your contact information, a hole for keyrings, and sharing support.

It basically builds upon the AirTag and perfects Apple's shortcomings — all for $19. So not only do you get more, but you also pay $10 less. Furthermore, for a limited time only, you can redeem the WS24SM code on Eufy's website for a 20% discount. It truly is one of the best AirTag alternatives to date.

Source: Eufy

Via: MacRumors