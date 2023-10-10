eufy Smart Digital Bathroom Scale P2 Pro $50 $80 Save $30 A smart scale is a great way to get an in-depth reading on your health. The Eufy P2 Pro features 16 different measurements that include weight, heart rate, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. While this scale normally costs $80, it's now been discounted for the first time which brings it down to just $50. $50 at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days are now live and there are some great deals on all your favorite electronics like laptops, smartphones, and even health related gadgets like smartwatches. While wearables tend to get all the attention, smart scales are a great way to keep tabs on your weight, and also get extra data about your body at the same time.

Although it can be quite expensive for a good quality scale, we've managed to uncover a deal so good, you won't want to miss out. Right now, Eufy's offering its P2 Pro smart scale for $30 less, bringing the price down to $49.99 for a limited time. This scale can do it all, with the ability to show weight, heart rate, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more.

Perhaps what makes this scale great is that it can also sync with other third party health apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit. So whenever you take measurements, it can sync with your other health data to give you a more complete picture. An IPX5 rating keeps the scale safe from moisture, and there's even a baby and pet mode if you want to record the weight of others as well.

Overall, you're getting an excellent smart scale that can provide lots of data about your body. Furthermore, it syncs with popular apps on your smartphone and costs $30 less during Amazon's Prime Day event. So if this sounds like the smart scale for you, grab one while you can before the sales promotion ends.