eufy Security SoloCam S220 $65 $130 Save $65 A powerful wireless security camera that can charge via solar. Right now, it's 50% off for a limited time. $65 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great way improve your home security and keep tabs on your home, then this wireless security camera from Eufy is going to be a solid option. Not only does it deliver when it comes to features, but it's also wireless and can charge using solar. That's quite a nice perk if you're someone that just wants things to work without a lot of maintenance.

The best part is that the SoloCam S220 is now down to its lowest price at just $65, thanks to a steep discount that knocks 50% off. This is the best price we've seen for this model, so get it while you can.

What's great about Eufy SoloCam S220?

Source: Eufy

When it comes to the details, you're getting a 2K camera that offers excellent image clarity during the day and night. Perhaps most important is that it's easy to install, and doesn't require an external power source since it's wireless. While most other cameras require you to change the battery, this one can charge using solar, which means it's a set it and forget it kind of device.

In addition, you get impressive durability as well, with an IP67 rating that allows it to handle all types of bad weather. Furthermore, you can also talk with folks that show up on the camera thanks to its two-way communication feature, and you can even create special security zones so that you will only be alerted when there's movement in those areas.

If you're someone that has a smart home setup, then this camera is perfect, as it has the ability to integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. For the most part, you can't really go wrong here with this camera as it offers pretty much everything you need. And as mentioned before, the best part is that you can now grab this camera for less as it drops to just $65.