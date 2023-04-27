A vacuum that makes cleaning your home a breeze is a must-have tool for the hygiene-conscious homeowner. Flexible and versatile canister vacuums fit the bill perfectly, especially if your home has hard flooring along with carpeted areas and stairs — and you'll want it all to be spotless.

Among the best canister options is the highly-rated Eureka 3670M, which enables you to clean your whole house efficiently and effectively. Eureka 3670M is a part of Eureka's Mighty Mite series, which has proven its worth and value over many years, similar to how the Eureka brand has been a part of American homes for over a century.

Indeed, the Eureka 3670M Canister, with its exclusive technology, has what it takes to be your preferred cleaning solution.

Lightweight and convenient yet powerful

Source: Eureka

You'll be delighted with Eureka 3670M's sleek and compact form. This handy canister is light at less than 9 pounds, so it won't weigh you down. Under the compact and sturdy body lies a mighty 10-amp motor that delivers powerful and continuous suction to let you easily clean hardwood and tile floors.

You'll find the powerful suction works well on carpets and rugs too, picking up dust, dirt, lint, pet hair, and more.

Perfect for quick whole-house cleaning

Source: Eureka

You'll enjoy how quickly and efficiently Eureka 3670M reaches every corner and crevice to make your entire household shine thanks to some handy attachments. It has a long hose, but there are also two extension wands and a combination dusting brush and upholstery tool that lets you get rid of the dust from your furniture.

You'll also love the crevice tool that reaches where traditional upright vacuums cannot. It ensures that the deepest and darkest corners of your home are spick and span.

For your floors, you'll find the bare floor nozzle that you can adjust while vacuuming. A simple press of your foot is all it takes to switch brushes for the floor or rugs.

The canister offers variable suction power that you can adjust with the slip ring depending on what you're cleaning. It also doubles up as a blower that you can use to blow leaves or debris in the garden or garage. While in the garage, you could employ the Eureka 3670M to suck the dust and dirt from your car interiors.

And all the tools and attachments of the 3670M snap snugly into place for quick and hassle-free operation. When the cleaning is over, you can store most of them on the canister unit. You'll always find them handy and ready for your next cleaning session.

Finally, the extra-long power cord can reach up to 20 feet without unplugging, which is long enough to clean an entire room, a long hallway, or a set of stairs. When the cleaning is done, you can wind the cord at the back of the canister for storage without the tangles.

High-filtration dust bags

The quality of the dust bag plays an important role in vacuuming, and Eureka didn't compromise here. The Eureka 3670M comes with a high-filtration dust bag installed.

With a capacity of 2.5 liters, the dust bag eliminates pet odors and captures allergy-causing pet dander. And with the messy-free dust bag replacement, you can also easily empty the dust after the bag gets full.

You also get five replaceable dust bags with the 3670M, one in the canister and four extra to use later.

Easy to carry, maneuver, and use

The Eureka 3670M is easy to move around thanks to its big wheels. You can even lift the lightweight canister without strain when you're cleaning elevated spaces like windows and curtains. Moreover, it combines the functionality of an upright vacuum with roller brushes and features fingertip controls that make it easy to use and maneuver.

Whether you're cleaning up after the family pet, clearing the mess after a party, or getting dust from the corner of the ceiling, you'll find that the Eureka 3670M tackles almost any surface efficiently.

A legacy of innovation and care

The Eureka 3670M Canister and every other Eureka vacuum are manufactured to ensure performance, quality, and value for quality-conscious users like you. This legacy of innovation and care has created an easier cleaning experience that you will love and enjoy.

As stated in Eureka's story:

"We’ve been working on perfection since 1909, that’s over 100 years dedicated to ideas and innovations. With that much time under our belts, you can trust our vacuums to make your house look brand-spanking new."

Best performance at the best value

With Eureka 3670M, you are assured of superior cleaning that fits your budget too. It's now available on Amazon for only $82.99, and it has racked up a 4.5-star rating from over 8,800 reviewers who have rated it for hardwood floors, suction power, ease of use on stairs, and value for money. You can join them to bring home the unparalleled Eureka cleaning experience.

So if you're considering getting an all-rounder canister that also vacuums your cleaning worries away, get the Eureka 3670M Canister today.