Nobody wants to spend time vacuuming your home, but it needs to be done regularly, especially if you’re one of the reported 84% of Americans that suffer from allergy symptoms from their own homes and don't realize dust mites are the leading cause.

Robot vacuums are one option for people with larger homes, but they can be expensive. Besides, unless you’ve got some serious floor space, they are not suitable. For your average home that features some clutter and small spaces that need to be kept clean, an adjustable and lightweight vacuum is the way to go.

Fitting that category, and at a jaw-droppingly low price right now, is the Blaze Stick Vac NES215A from Eureka. It's currently the best vacuum in its price range available, with 56,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Let’s check out what it can do and why it's worth it.

Intelligent design

Eureka has been at the forefront of innovation and design since it started making vacuums in 1909, so it’s fair to say it knows a fair bit about how to make them. And that experience and understanding shine through in the design. The Blaze Stick Vac is so lightweight it’s hard to believe, weighing in at a floaty 3.2 pounds.

It’s also extremely easy to use. Sometimes it's a bit daunting when a product has detachable and attachable parts, but the 3-in-1 modes available are super easy to switch between, and they all effectively serve their own purpose.

It's also compact and narrow, yet the engineers at Eureka have still managed to equip it with a generously sized 0.55-liter dust cap that can hold enough dust for a good few cleaning sessions. When you do want to empty it, it's easy to clip off, and you can also clean the filter while you’re at it. You don't have to fret at the idea of cleaning the filter, either. It's quite simple and only needs to be done every couple of months.

3-in-1 versatility for customized cleaning

The Eureka Blaze Stick Vac has three specially designed modes, meaning it can be quickly transformed to suit any cleaning task in your home.

Upright stick function

This is the default mode that you use to clean the floor areas of your home normally, whether you have hard floors, rugs, or low-pile carpets.

The suction power reaches up to 17kPa, and the vacuum head in this mode gives you an all-conquering 9.5-inch cleaning path. Combine this with the brilliant functionality of the swiveling head, and it all adds up to a hassle-free and speedy vacuum session that leaves your floors fresh and clean.

Handheld vacuum

When you’ve vacuumed your floors, you’ll want to take on upholstered furniture, stairs, and other areas where it's not so easy to access with the upright stick mode. Remove the tall handle with the simple press of a button and voilà! Your Eureka Blaze Stick Vac transforms into a powerful handheld vacuum.

You’re still using the same vacuum head here, so you’ve got the lovely wide cleaning path and swiveling but in a much smaller and easy-to-hold device.

Narrow Crevice Tool

The final function is for cleaning those small, hard-to-reach nooks and crannies that are so easy to neglect. These areas are just as important to clean because large amounts of dust can build in there over time and become airborne. You need to suck that stuff up if you want to improve the air quality in your home.

Simply remove the swivel vacuum head and replace it with the narrow crevice tool. This is perfect for getting into those smaller areas like underneath heaters, between furniture, or in tight corners.

Whichever mode you use, the vacuum stays comfortably connected by utilizing its 18-foot-long chord. This extra-long cord allows coverage of a very large area and means that you’ll never run out of power or have to re-charge this device as you would with a cordless vacuum.

Sweeping vs vacuuming

Many people associate vacuuming with carpeted floors, and would likely sweep their hard floors with a broom into a dustpan. However, this is not an efficient way to go.

When you sweep dog or cat fur on a hard floor, it's difficult to get it all up, and pet dander tends to take flight. It’s so much easier and more effective to use a vacuum like the Eureka Blaze Stick Vac, which is designed with hard floors in mind.

Unbeatable value

The Eureka Blaze Stick Vac is available now at a 10% discount, taking it down to an incredibly low price of just $30.60. You won’t find a vacuum with this power and versatility anywhere near that price if you look elsewhere. Head over to Amazon now to grab this wonderfully lightweight and efficient vacuum while stocks last.