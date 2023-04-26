When stick vacuums aren’t robust enough and upright vacuums are too cumbersome, you need a compact canister vacuum that'll deliver powerful suction. More than 17,000 Amazon five-star ratings can’t be wrong – the Eureka WhirlWind NEN110A Bagless Canister Vacuum is the lightweight powerhouse that does it all.

If you’re looking for one vacuum with endless versatility, the powerful and portable WhirlWind is all you need. Regardless of the flooring you have in your home – hardwood, laminate, tile, carpet – the WhirlWind can take care of big and small jobs on any surface, including upholstery. Its convenient and innovative features make cleaning simpler, faster, and frustration-free. This lightweight canister vacuum can even reach the highest spots in your home and its integrated tools will seek out dirt and dust in the smallest cracks and crevices.

When searching for a household appliance with excellent performance and longevity, you want a brand with experience and a lengthy track record of producing top-quality products. Eureka has been a trusted household brand and purveyor of high-quality vacuums since 1909, with more than 100 years of innovation going into its cleaning technology and cutting-edge designs. At less than $80 on Amazon, the Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum has a lot to offer at an appealingly low price.

Multiple cleaning modes for different surfaces

Credit: Eureka

Not every vacuum can tackle multiple surfaces with the same power and efficiency. The WhirlWind’s multi-surface suction control allows you to move seamlessly from hard surfaces to soft ones. By sliding the button on the handle, you can easily toggle between three settings: carpet, upholstery, and hard floor. With three customized suction settings, you can perform a deep clean on each surface on your first pass. Optimized surface-specific cleaning means you can forget about going over the same stubborn crumb in your carpet over and over.

Unlike many other compact vacuums on the market, the custom upholstery setting allows the WhirlWind to tackle that pesky pet hair that’s been rubbed into the couch and switch back to your hardwood floors in a matter of seconds.

A portable but powerful vacuum

You might want to ditch the stick vacuum once you feel the power and portability of Eureka’s lightweight WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum. This small but mighty vacuum has a uniquely designed motor and dual-cyclone system that maintains constant suction – with 8 amps of power – while you clean up dust, pet hair, food, and whatever else is hiding in the corners of your home. The cyclone filtration system and integrated dust separator will trap debris efficiently, so your mess stays put until you’re ready to empty the vacuum’s canister.

Weighing only 8.2 pounds, the WhirlWind can be easily maneuvered, whether you want to carry it to different levels of your house or tackle stairs. It’s compact enough to store easily and grab it for quick spills and small messes. But it also has the suction power to deep clean your home from top to bottom.

Credit: Eureka

The special features on the compact WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum will help cut down on your cleaning time and ensure you’re not wasting precious minutes wrestling with your vacuum, struggling to get it in and out of storage, or making even more of a mess emptying its canister.

Crevice tool, dusting brush, and extendable handle

The WhirlWind's sleek vacuum head easily swivels around furniture and reaches under couches. Disconnect the handle from the vacuum hose, and you now have access to the two-in-one crevice tool and dusting brush. The crevice tool can reach those small, awkward corners and spots that are notorious dirt collectors. The dust-brush tool is conveniently built into the hose handle, ensuring it will never get lost. It’s always at your fingertips, ready to slide down into action for shelves, baseboards, blinds, and other dusty surfaces.

For higher, out-of-reach spots, the extendable handle provides a 9-foot reach for cleaning the cobwebs from those lofty ceiling corners.

Bagless canister

It can be tempting to jam-pack every vacuum canister bag to avoid the awkward mess that comes with emptying it, but that’s no longer a concern with the WhirlWind. Its bagless canister holds three liters and easily detaches from the vacuum to make emptying simple and mess-free. By pressing the release button, the contents drop straight down into the garbage and the canister is ready to click closed and get back to work. Because WhirlWind doesn’t require canister bags, you won’t need to make continual future purchases to keep your vacuum in operation.

Washable components

Buying new vacuum filters will also be one less thing to worry about. The washable, reusable filter can be removed, rinsed, and easily snapped back into the canister. Even the canister itself is a washable component that can be rinsed, dried, and ready for action again in no time.

Retractable cord

When your cleaning is complete, the 16-foot power cord zips back into the WhirlWind with the touch of a button. Nothing dragging awkwardly behind you, and no more wrapping up multiple feet of cord.

At an affordable $79 on Amazon, the Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum is a smart purchase to keep your home tidy and make your cleaning frustration-free.