The iPhone journey began back in 2007, when Steve Jobs announced the original model. At the time, it was a breakthrough that reimagined what a mobile phone can be and do. And as the years passed, Apple continued to put out new models annually. Consequently, we have now witnessed the debut of 38 different iPhone models (including different size versions), and we will be ranking them based on their significance.

1 iPhone (2007)

The crown, without a doubt, goes for very first iPhone, which marked the beginning of a new era at Apple. This device revolutionized the concept of a phone, and it paved the way for other smartphone manufacturers. Some of its highlights include a multi-touch display, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, 2MP camera, up to 16GB of storage, and 128MB of RAM. It sold around 300,000 units the first weekend, after it debuted for $499.

2 iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (2022)

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max earn the second spot as they're currently the epitome of Apple's smartphone maturity. They have finally dropped the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, offer a 48MP main camera sensor, support the always-on display functionality, and feature a premium design.

3 iPhone X (2017)

Source: Apple

The iPhone X then follows, as it marked the tenth iPhone anniversary and retired the classic iPhone design in the process. It was the first Apple phone to drop the physical Home button and thick display bezels. So, instead of Touch ID, users could authenticate with Face ID, thanks to the advanced facial scanning sensors packed in the notch.

4 iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (2014)

We then move on to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, as the former featured the thinnest iPhone build to date. Furthermore, the iPhone 6 was the first to offer two size options, which has now become a standard for Apple's phones. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus quickly became popular, despite the infamous bendgate, as their completely overhauled exterior attracted many customers who were sick of the company's tiny phones.

5 iPhone 5s (2013)

The iPhone 5s happens to be my personal favorite. This device introduced Touch ID when Android OEMs were struggling with reliable fingerprint readers. It also adopted a 64-bit processor for the first time on an iPhone, setting a new industry standard in the process. It was also one of the last iPhones to have no camera bump — just a smooth, flawlessly-boxed design.

6 iPhone 4 (2010)

The iPhone 4 introduced an iconic chassis, a 326ppi Retina Display, and a front-facing camera for FaceTime video calls. Just like the iPhone 5s, its design stood out for years, despite it being less durable due to the glass build and having the 30-pin port.

7 iPhone 3G (2008)

The iPhone 3G then follows for introducing 3G connectivity support and the App Store. Today, the App Store is available across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and even visionOS as the trusted source for buying and downloading applications. Despite Apple's controversial policies, this digital storefront remains the safest place for users to find software they can (usually) trust.

8 iPhone 3GS (2009)

The iPhone 3GS introduced video recording support, a digital compass, and voice control. Despite voice control being limited at the time, it essentially was the first step towards Siri's birth. And, back then, being able to execute basic tasks on a tiny device using your voice was somewhat extraordinary.

9 iPhone 5 (2012)

The iPhone 5 finally retired the 30-pin connector in favor of Lightning. While Lightning is about to drop now and is perceived as an outdated port, a decade ago it was pretty groundbreaking. Android phones were struggling with Micro-USB, while Lightning offered iPhone users a connector that works both ways. Apart from the port, the iPhone 5 was the first iPhone to support LTE networks, allowing users to browse the web in a faster manner.

10 iPhone 4s (2011)

The iPhone 4s packed Siri and its virtual dumbs. To be fair, though, Siri at the time was quite a smart assistant. As its rivals advanced, though, it sort of lagged behind. Today, Siri is barely capable of executing simple actions, and it struggles to maintain context when having a conversation. Nonetheless, we should celebrate the iPhone 4s for introducing it, along with 1080p video recording support.

11 iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (2016)

Source: Apple

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the first water-resistant iPhones to have an official IP certification. Not only that, but they also relied on a solid-state Home button that incorporated accurate haptics. This made them more durable, as users were no longer clicking an actual button. Apart from that, the Plus model was the first to introduce a dual camera with support for Portrait mode photography and depth control. It also reflected Apple's unmatched "courage", as it dropped the headphone jack and popularized wireless earbuds.

12 iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (2019)

Source: Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max then follow, as they packed Super Retina XDR displays and introduced a triple camera system for the first time. It had been three years since Apple shifted from a single lens to two with the iPhone 7 Plus, and with the third lens landing on the iPhone 11 Pro models, users could finally utilize a superior system that incorporates, wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors.

13 iPhone 12 and 12 Mini (2020)

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 in its Mini and regular forms catered to those who prefer smaller devices. Apart from that, it mostly packed a processor boost and the introduction of OLED displays on iPhones. That's not to mention the debut of MagSafe charging.

14 iPhone 6s & 6s Plus (2015)

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus acted as perfected iPhone 6 model, following the bendgate scandal on their predecessor. More importantly, though, they offered 3D Touch, a now-retired feature that truly stood out at the time. For those unfamiliar, 3D Touch could detect how much pressure a user applies on the screen, which would then cause software elements to react accordingly. The functionality was included in four iPhone generations, with the iPhone 11 series killing it in favor of the inferior Haptic Touch feature.

15 iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max (2020)

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max introduced a LiDAR Scanner for the first time, allowing users to 3D-map their surrounding environments. That's not to mention that, along with the regular 12 models, they were the first to feature OLED and MagSafe on an Apple phone. Furthermore, iPhone 12 Pro users could also shoot in RAW and Dolby Vision for the very first time.

16 iPhone 8 & 8 Plus (2017)

Source: Apple

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched alongside the iPhone X. They expectedly didn't pack plenty of exciting elements, as the X model stole the show. Notably, they introduced a glass back and Qi wireless charging support.

17 iPhone XR (2018)

Source: Apple

The iPhone XR was the first affordable Face ID iPhone. It launched alongside the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, offering users a notched, edge-to-edge display for a cheaper price tag. It only offered a single rear camera and lacked 3D Touch support, which was present on the Xs models.

18 iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max (2021)

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offered 120Hz refresh rates for the first time on an iPhone, in addition to some more advanced camera features, such as Cinematic mode.

19 iPhone 11 (2019)

Source: Apple

The iPhone 11 then follows as an offering that is similar to the XR, except that it offered a dual-camera system on the rear-facing side.

20 iPhone Xs & Xs Max (2018)

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max pretty much only featured an upgraded processor, the A12 Bionic, when compared to the previous-gen iPhone X.