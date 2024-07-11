Key Takeaways Keyboard controls on PC are too complicated; console controllers are more comfortable for modern games.

Reviewing PCs and laptops is a big part of my work, and it's arguably my favorite. While it can be frustrating to give up my usual desk setup to test a laptop, it's always fun to get something new, see how it performs and what it looks like. I've reviewed many a gaming laptop, too, and I always try to deliver a fair and realistic assessment of what those devices offer. But to be honest, gaming PCs are usually some of my least favorite to review.

Don't get me wrong, I love gaming — I just vastly prefer console gaming. And every time I have to try PC gaming for a review, I'm reminded of why playing on my Nintendo Switch is so much less frustrating. Let's talk about it.

Controls

PC gaming is a little too complicated for me

Close

The first thing I don't really like about playing games on a PC is the fact that controls are often more complicated than I'd like them to be. A keyboard has dozens of keys placed into lines, in positions that aren't really designed for you to need to press multiple keys at the same time. Sure, you can get used to it and change the controls, but playing most games on a keyboard is just so cumbersome.

Controllers have just the right amount of buttons to do all the actions you're expected to do in a modern game (of course, games are designed around them), and they're all placed in easily accessible locations so you can play in a very comfortable way. And while traditional PC controls can sometimes offer more precision thanks to the mouse, console controllers have benefits like analog movement and, outside of Xbox, gyro aiming, which helps compensate for the lack of a mouse.

Of course, you can always use a controller for PC gaming, but if it's not an Xbox controller, that can be an involved process. And, as I've found while playing Elden Ring on some gaming handhelds, sometimes button prompts will still be shown as if you were using a keyboard, so you're left to figure out what button you're supposed to press.

So many pop-ups

I just want to play

Close

Playing games on a PC also gets frustrating when it feels like there's so much demanding my attention (or my data). I mostly use Steam for gaming, and I've had that account for years. To me, it seems logical that already having a Steam account would be enough to get me into most games, but a lot of companies have developed a frustrating habit of trying to get me to sign up for whatever garbage account system they're offering. And many times, they want to force me to link those accounts.

It's so annoying trying to launch a game like Cyberpunk 2077 and having another launcher pop-up that only contains CD Project Red titles. I can't launch Forza Horizon 5 without the Steam Overlay being forced on me to ask me to link my Xbox and Steam accounts (the Steam account is shared, so I can't do that). Even games I really like, like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, have the annoying quirk of opening a little menu instead of the actual game where I can change most of the settings that the launch menu has anyway. Steam itself gets a little annoying, opening its sales highlights every time I launch the app for the first time. For most of my titles on the Nintendo Switch, all I need to do is press A and the game loads and I can play it.

Live service games are kind of a beast of their own with their account system, which is just as annoying on consoles as it is on PCs. Maybe the problem is that I'm playing the wrong games on PC, but I never have to deal with these frustrations on my console.

Compatibility and settings

You never know what you're going to get