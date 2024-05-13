Key Takeaways Windows wallpapers have evolved from basic, light patterns to higher quality images over the years.

Windows Vista and 7 featured some of the most stunning wallpapers, while Windows 11 introduces new variety.

Windows 8 and 8.1 had minimalistic designs, while Windows 10 and 11 offer a mix of unique and classic wallpapers.

Windows has had a long history since its inception nearly 40 years ago, and for almost as long, it has offered a selection of wallpapers to choose from so you can decorate your desktop. The first couple versions of Windows didn't have a desktop the way we know it today, but starting with Windows 3.0, you could customize your desktop background with some images.

Of course, these were initially very basic, low-resolution images, but just like Windows itself, they evolved over time, so it's interesting to look back at the history of Windows wallpapers. So that's exactly what we're doing today. These have been compiled by an unknown user on Google Drive, though we found this repository through Reddit. We filtered these wallpapers and organized so they're a bit easier to navigate.

Windows 3.0

Humble beginnings

Windows 3.0 was the first version of Windows to allow you to set a wallpaper for the desktop, but while some proper images were included, most of these wallpapers were made to be fairly light. So many of them are tiny images that are designed to be set as a wallpaper using the Tile option so they repeat to fill the screen. For these, we've included both the original pattern (so you can tile it yourself), as well as a 4K wallpaper that's already tiled so you can set it as a wallpaper.

There isn't a ton to choose from here, but some interesting options were included. You can check them out below.

Download Windows 3.0 Wallpapers

Windows 3.x and NT 3.x

A whole lot of patterns

Windows 3.0 was followed by Windows 3.1 and 3.5, which included a ton of new wallpapers. Most of these were designed with the idea that they would be set as a tiled background, and some of them do still look pretty cool today. I quite like the simple Windows logo, but there are plenty of options here.

There are a whopping 25 patterns available in this release, and you can check them out below as either the pattern itself or a 4K wallpaper that uses it.

Download Windows 3.x Wallpapers

Windows 95 and 98

Even more patterns