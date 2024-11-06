Key Takeaways Steam's built-in game recording tool is now available to all users.

Enable the tool in Steam settings, then start recording with Ctrl + F11.

Add markers to highlight gameplay moments and easily share recordings via Steam.

If you enjoy recording your gameplay to show off to others, you'll likely already know that Steam got its own recording tool a few months ago. If you wanted to give it a shot, you had to be signed up for the Steam beta, which isn't a big task in itself but it still meant some people couldn't use the tool. Fortunately, Valve has deemed the recording tool fit for release, and now everyone can give it a spin without any third-party apps.

The Steam recording tool is now available to everyone

Image Credit: Valve

As announced on Steam News, Valve has rolled out its built-in game recorder for everyone to try:

Steam Game Recording is now available to all users! It's a new built-in system for creating and sharing your gameplay footage, which runs in the background so you never miss a moment. There are many ways to use this all-new set of features, from capturing your highlights to documenting entire campaigns. It's easy to find, clip, and share your gameplay.

Once you updated Steam, you'll need to go into its settings and enable it through the Game Recording section. Once it's ready, you can then begin recording your gameplay with the Ctrl + F11 hotkey. You can also set it to automatically record with pre-set limits on duration and storage usage.

The best part is that the recording suite works through the Steam overlay, meaning that any game that supports it can be recorded through Steam. That includes really old games, or even games not on Steam that you've added through the client.

While recording, you can add markers to the timeline to remember when that one cool thing happened. If you're playing a game that supports the Steam Timeline feature, it will add its own markers to your recording, letting you know the bits where you did great (or maybe, not so well). Once the recording is done, you can trim it up and share it all through Steam.