I've always championed spending money where it counts, on the devices that you use the most. If you use a computer for work, that makes a mechanical keyboard one of the most crucial peripherals, and you shouldn't skimp when purchasing one. The best mechanical keyboards are a joy to type on, and make me look forward to starting the work day, just so I can hear that sweet clacking sound.

I've got an expansive mechanical keyboard collection, from off-the-shelf units to bespoke, small-run DIY models, and I never tire of talking about their virtues to anyone who will listen. There can be a lot of jargon for the uninitiated, but all you really need to get started is a little light reading. With a bit of careful planning, you'll not only have a more enjoyable typing experience, but you'll also have a repairable keyboard to last you many years. If I had a limited peripheral budget, the first thing I'd spend on would be a quality mechanical keyboard, and I'll tell you why.

Mechanical keyboards are all about preference

Get in your comfort zone

For most people, the keyboard is the peripheral they will use the most while sitting at their computer. The most common keyboard that gets bundled with computers is a full-sized keyboard with 104 or 105 keys, and so that's what many people will immediately think of. The numpad is handy for spreadsheet use, and the function row is sometimes useful, but they're large and take a lot of space up on your desk. There are so many other keyboard form factors to consider, from compact keyboards to splits and more esoteric ones like ortho, where the keys are arranged in a straight grid, instead of being staggered.

I've been typing on keyboards of one type or another for approaching four decades now, with my first experience being on the in-built keyboard of the Apple IIc. I can tell you now, typing on a bad keyboard for a long period of time will cause issues down the line. Things like RSI or tendon damage can happen, and from personal experience it's no fun. I prefer smaller keyboards, although not quite as small as the 40-percent ortho boards, with my main mechanical keyboard being an HHKB. This is essentially a 60% keyboard with a few layout changes, and takes up less space.

For me, that gives my mousing hand more space, and also allows it to be closer to my keyboard for comfort and ergonomics. A large part of my RSI was from reaching further away from my shoulder to use my mouse, and that's changed drastically since I moved to the smaller keyboard. Now, the smaller form factor might not be to everyone's taste, which is why there are larger mechanical keyboards available.

But let's not forget about the feel or the sound

That wonderful clack

While picking a smaller form factor can help with your personal ergonomics, the real customization comes from the key switches. All you need to get started is a mechanical keyboard with hotswap sockets. These push-fit sockets let you take off the mechanical switches that your keyboard came with, and replace them with any compatible 3 or 5-pin switches. And don't worry, 5-pin switches can easily be used in 3-pin keyboards by snipping off some plastic pegs.

The mechanical keyboard hobby has exploded in recent years, with new switches being released constantly with different materials, springs, travel length, and other specifications. Every design aspect of the switch adds together to make the individual feel and sound of that switch unique. The features you'd pick for a mechanical switch for gaming might differ slightly from what you'd prefer for daily typing - but it might also be the same. That's what's so good about this hobby, and mechanical keyboards in general. You can tweak them to your preferences.

Maybe you want a linear switch with a fairly low spring weight, so you can use it for gaming when you're not working. Or you might find that the physical feedback of tactile switches is more to your liking, or you want a clicky switch for audible feedback. These are all viable options, and unless you bring a loud clicky keyboard to a shared office, nobody can tell you that your preference is wrong. I find I like mid-weight switches, which strike a balance between difficulty of pressing and offering enough resistance that my fingers don't double-tap. It's important to try a few different switches to find what you prefer.

And the customization doesn't stop once you've picked out your switches. I prefer to lube my switches for a smoother feel when pressed, and also to change the sound signature slightly. Switches have two halves to the housing, an upper and a lower, and some are looser than others due to manufacturing tolerances. If they're loose, I put a small, purpose-made piece of material called a film between the two halves when I put them back together, which firms up the housing. I also do some sound dampening on keyboards that don't already come with sound-dampening foam, with shelf liner on the bottom of the housing to reduce high-frequency reflected sound.

Again, none of these modifications are strictly necessary, but why settle for minor annoyances when you can take a bit of time and get your mechanical keyboard sounding and feeling how you prefer? I spend anywhere up to twelve hours a day at my PC typing, and I want my fingers to last.

A good mechanical keyboard will outlast your PC

They're hard-wearing and repairable

Mechanical keyboards will outlast most membrane keyboards, with switches tested to last anywhere up to 70 million actuations. With most membrane keyboards starting to wear out after five million presses, buying one over a mechanical keyboard is a false economy. If you clean and maintain your mechanical keyboard properly, it will outlast any other peripheral you use, and likely outlast your PC build as well.

If you pick up a custom mechanical keyboard, it is usually made from hard-wearing polycarbonate material or CNC'd aluminum. That will last even longer than an injection-molded keyboard housing, and could really be the last keyboard you need to buy. Also, there are dozens of replacement PCBs for the more common form factors, so in the unlikely event that your PCB has an issue, it's typically a simple matter of buying a compatible replacement. That's something you can't do on most mass-market mechanical keyboards, which have soldered-on switches and generally proprietary PCB designs.

Typing on a mechanical keyboard has no parallel

Picking the right mechanical keyboard for your preferences is important, as making the right choices will mean a keyboard that lasts through many PC builds or laptop generations. The problem is that if this is your first mechanical keyboard, chances are you won't know your preferences. I worked through several keyboards until I knew roughly what I liked, and it's much easier nowadays with keyboards that have hotswap switch sockets. These let you change the switches at whim, so you can buy a selection of different switches and find the ones that feel the best for you. It's also worth thinking about if you need a numpad, as smaller form factor keyboards don't have one.