Horror fans rejoiced as Konami announced Silent Hill F in 2022, a new mainline entry in the genre-defining franchise. With the exception of the Silent Hill 2 Remake, a lesser-known PS5 exclusive Silent Hill: The Short Message, and the legendary (now unplayable) Silent Hill: PT demo, Silent Hill F will be the first release in the series in a whopping 13 years.

After their recent 48-minute stream, NeoBards Entertainment, the developers of Silent Hill F, have given viewers a peek behind the ominous fog of the game's development. Here’s all the latest information from the latest dev stream of Silent Hill F, the anticipated return of one of the most influential horror franchises.

A New Setting with New Scares

Welcome to the Town of Ebisugaoka