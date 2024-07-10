Key Takeaways Most foldable cases protect the back and sides, using two-part designs with raised edges for displays and camera bumps.

Rugged cases may feature hinge covers for added protection, but can make devices bulkier.

No foldable case can protect against dust, so users must be vigilant to avoid dust and debris damaging the device.

Foldable phones have come a long way, but durability is still a concern. That's why many folding phone owners turn to great cases to add a bit of extra protection to their expensive devices. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold costs $1,800, the OnePlus Open costs $1,700, and the Pixel Fold costs $1,800. Clamshell foldables like the Motorola Razr or Galaxy Z Flip are cheaper, but are still pricey. Keeping these folding phones up and running for years is vital, and it's also a challenge.

However, finding the right case for your foldable phone isn't as easy as choosing a case for a traditional smartphone. These types of phones, well, fold — and that makes protecting them tricky. If you're curious about what folding phone cases can protect and what they can't, you're in the right place. We've tried plenty of cases on all the best folable phone models to find out. The truth is, it largely depends on what kind of case you buy.

Related Casetify Pixel Fold case review: Adding some much needed fun to the foldable case scene If you want to slap a case on the Google Pixel Fold while adding a dose of personality, Casetify has plenty of options.

What most foldable cases can protect

The vast majority of cases protect the back and sides of the foldable from drops

Close

The simple way that most foldable cases protect these versatile devices is through two-part designs. The back portion of the case protects the back of the phone, the back sides of the phone, the charging point, and the camera bump. This is the part of the case that might have clever designs or materials, or in the case of Casetify's offering, a neat design. Then, there's another part of the case that covers the front portion of the phone. It's just a small frame that protects the cover screen by providing a raised edge, and also covers the sides of the front half of the phone. This half of the case usually features an adhesive strip that helps it stay attached to the face of your folding phone.

This is the most common type of folding phone case, and it has benefits and drawbacks. It's easy to install, and easy to remove. It also provides a fair amount of coverage of your folding phone. With these two-part cases, only the hinge and cover screen are left unprotected. However, there are other kinds of folding phone cases that provide more protection, which we'll discuss later.

Raised edges often protect the display and camera bump