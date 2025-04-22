Bioware fans have been waiting quite some time to return to Mass Effect , the studio’s stalwart sci-fi franchise. After 2012’s Mass Effect closed out Commander Shepard’s story on a polarizing note and 2017’s Mass Effect Andromeda disappointed, the franchise has remained dormant. We know a new Mass Effect is in development, but we don’t know much about the game yet.

Mass Effect 5 was quietly announced in 2020 with some concept art before a formal reveal at The Game Awards 2020, and we’ve only received snippets of information and short teasers since. The initial teaser revealed that at least one familiar face from the Normandy will be returning, and there’s speculation Shepard themself could make an appearance.

Bioware hasn’t formally named the next Mass Effect game yet. For the purposes of this article, we’ll refer to it as Mass Effect 5, being the fifth game after the original trilogy and Andromeda, though that’s unlikely to be the official title.

Related Mass Effect Legendary Edition the latest to join Nvidia GeForce Now Another Thursday means another batch of games joining Nvidia GeForce Now, and this week EA is on deck with some Mass Effect.

Development status

Bioware is fully locked in on Mass Effect 5

Source: EA

Bioware’s other flagship franchise is Dragon Age, which just released its fourth entry, The Veilguard, in October 2024. Now that The Veilguard is out, Bioware has no plans for any DLC and, according to a Rolling Stone feature, “the developers’ full attention has now shifted entirely to the next Mass Effect as their current project.”

While Mass Effect 5 being Bioware’s sole focus is certainly a positive for fans, we still don’t know what stage of development it is in. On N7 Day 2022, Bioware wrote in a blog post that “pre-production development has been proceeding very well” and shared artwork of what looks like some sort of space station–or perhaps even a rebuilt Mass Relay. The studio has been understandably quiet since as to how far along Mass Effect 5 is. N7 Day 2023 shared a brief teaser of a character in an N7-adorned long coat, while 2024’s N7 day was more focused on collaboration DLC with Dragon Age and No Man’s Sky. A television series on Amazon was officially announced as being in development at the same time, so N7 Day 2024 wasn’t completely without exciting updates.

N7 Day is an annual celebration of all things Mass Effect on November 7th. It takes its name from the N7 special forces designation from the games and is often when Bioware drops new information about the series, crossovers, and merchandise.

Mass Effect 5’s Developer

Who at Bioware is building the new game?