The Apple Watch is a perfect iPhone companion on your wrist. It pairs beautifully with the smartphone, displaying notifications from various apps, incoming calls and messages, calendar updates, and more. It also syncs with the Apple Health and Apple Fitness apps, so you can log workouts, steps, sleep, and more. There are several versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the latest models like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, along with even older models still in circulation. Many of them come with a cellular variant that can be used with its own plan as well as with the best iPhones. If you opt for the cellular version of an Apple Watch and sign up for a plan with your carrier, it affords plenty of advantages without even needing to have your iPhone nearby.

1 Answer and make calls

If you have a Cellular version of the Apple Watch, you can answer and make calls right from your wrist without your phone being present. This is useful if you work out at a gym, for example, and choose to leave your phone in the car, locker, or even back at home so you can exercise hands-free. You could also go for a walk or run without your phone and not have to worry about missing important calls. If a call comes in, it will ring on the Watch itself and you can answer. Speak through the watch’s built-in mic or connect a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones.

2 Send and receive messages, e-mails

Like with phone calls, you will also be able to send and receive messages through compatible services without needing your phone. It’s a simple way to reply to someone quickly while you’re walking on the treadmill, for example, or when you have stepped out for some fresh air and your boss is looking for you. You can use both the tiny keyboard to compose, use predefined messages like “I’ll call you back” or “I’m on my way,” or use the mic to audibly dictate your reply or message.

3 Listen to music and podcasts

Similarly, if you’re working out at the gym, going for a morning run, or walking to grab some lunch, you can still listen to music or podcasts without your phone present. Tap into the Apple Music app right from the Watch, queue up a playlist or favorite podcast, and use the cellular connection to enjoy. Keep in mind that there is another way to do this: download playlists or podcasts from Apple Music for offline listening, upload them to the watch, and you can access them from the Apple Music app without your phone or any type of connectivity at all. That process, however, requires downloading the playlist when you have an active Wi-Fi connection ahead of time.

4 Use Siri

Even without your phone, you can use an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity to leverage Siri voice assistance. This might be to get directions to a shop you want to pop over to on your break, send a message to someone while your hands are full with groceries, or ask various queries, like what time your next meeting starts, what activities the kids have that evening, or what the weather forecast is. New Siri improvements with the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 now include on-board Siri for queries that don’t require the internet, like asking about your health and sleep status, or logging medications. This feature works both without your phone present and without cellular connectivity as well.

5 Check the weather

Speaking of which, you can also check weather updates from your Apple Watch with cellular, even if your phone is left somewhere else. See if it’s about to rain or if a storm is coming to decide if you should sip your coffee slowly at the local shop where you popped in for a quick break or rush back to school, home, or the office quickly before getting stuck in a downpour.

6 Track the stock market

Do you play in the stock market? If you have funds all over the place and are the type of person who watches them closely to see the ups and downs, and make the appropriate moves, you can still do this from your Apple Watch without needing your phone. Or you can generally keep an eye on what’s happening in the stock market. If you’re stuck in a meeting that has gone longer than you expected and your phone is back at your desk, you can sneak a peek at your Watch to see whether you need to excuse yourself for a quick “bathroom break” to make a trade move. Maybe you just want to duck out to scream at a big loss or pump your fists in the air at a big win. Whatever the case, a cellular Apple Watch means you’ll never miss a beat when it comes to your stocks.

7 Control your smart home devices

Smart home devices, from lighting to speakers and security cameras, are so convenient. One step above being able to control them from your smartphone via a companion app is being able to control them from your watch. Without your phone present, you can turn the music up from the shower or check on the security camera while you’re toweling off and a delivery driver is at the door. Maybe you just got home and your phone died, but you still want to be able to turn on all the smart lights without having to (gasp!) manually flip a switch. This is all possible with an Apple Watch with cellular, provided you have added the appropriate apps to Apple Watch.

8 Find your friends, devices, and items

Find My is a useful feature for Apple, made even better with the launch of AirTags. It’s a simple way to locate the last known place of your device (or its current location) so you can find a lost, misplaced, or even stolen device. With an Apple Watch with cellular, you can continue to the Find My app and locate connected friends, devices, and items that an AirTag might be attached to. If you lost your phone, this is a secondary measure of security to find it, and other devices, without waiting until you get home to tap into the app on your MacBook or iPad.

A recent update with Find My includes the second-gen ultra-wideband chip. With this, you can ping your iPhone and enjoy greater precision finding. This will indicate the distance and direction to the phone and even provide haptic and audible feedback as you get closer to help guide you to its location, whether that’s shoved between the couch cushions, in your jeans you tossed in the laundry hamper, or at the back table in your local coffee shop where you grabbed breakfast.

9 Set reminders

Out for a walk and just remembered you need to pick up the kids’ softball uniforms, or submit a big report first thing in the morning? Maybe you recall that you used the last of the milk that morning and want to pick up a new carton on your way home. With an Apple Watch with cellular, you can set these reminders right from the watch screen. Tap on the Reminders app, select the date or specific list, like Groceries, and add the item using the keypad or your voice.

10 Use a walkie-talkie

Imagine if the kids from Stranger Things had Apple Watches and could use the Walkie-Talkie function of these devices instead of the oversized ones they used on the show? While the range of their radios was puzzlingly unrealistic, they would have more realistically had infinite range with Apple Watches with cellular connectivity. Tap into the Walkie-Talkie app from the smartwatch from wherever you are and connect with friends, family members, and colleagues who have Apple Watches with cellular as well (or who are somewhere with connected Wi-Fi). It’s a great way to keep in touch with a child walking home from school or to ask your spouse or roommate a quick question without having to compose a message or call them.

11 Navigate to a destination

Even if your phone is in your pocket, it’s so much easier to navigate to a destination hands-free, especially if you’re using walking directions. Instead of holding your phone in your hand, use Maps on the watch and follow along as you move. The watch will buzz when the next move is coming up, displaying a map and arrows telling you where to go. If you have Bluetooth headphones on, you can also hear audible directions. This works without cellular connectivity as well so you get the same experience whether your phone is with you or not. If you’re running on a new trail, for example, and have left your phone at home or in the hotel, the watch will still guide you.

12 Read the news

If you want to check up on the news while you’re sitting in a never-ending meeting or lecture and don’t have your phone, just tap the news icon on the watch and you can read the headlines for the day’s top stories. Sources vary depending on your location but include top news outlets like The Wall Street Journal and even The Weather Network with important weather updates that you don’t want to miss.

13 Download apps from the App Store

Say you're out and about without your phone and you want to download an app. Maybe it's to score a discount at a store you popped into on a quick break, a game you want to play while you have time to waste, or a daily planner while on vacation. Perhaps you are out for a walk and decide you want to kick things up a notch and run, but need a solid running app (to use alongside the built-in Apple Watch outdoor run tracking) and haven't yet downloaded one to the watch. Whatever the case, you can visit the App Store app right on the watch and download content from there, without needing your iPhone.

With the Emergency Call feature, you can contact emergency services if needed right from the Apple Watch, even if your phone isn’t with you or has died, as long as you have a separate cellular connection for it. Once you make a call, local emergency services will be immediately contacted and your location shared with them. The Apple Watch will also automatically send a text message to your emergency contacts with your location as well. Just press and hold the side button below the Digital Crown until you see the Emergency Call slider and select Emergency Call. If you are injured or incapacitated and can’t select the menu item, just press and hold the side button and a countdown will begin. Once the countdown is over, emergency services will be called automatically.

With the latest Apple Watch models, including the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), and Apple Watch Ultra, there’s also Crash Detection and Fall Detection, both of which will work even if your phone isn’t present if you have a cellular model. Note that in some cases, like with the special Emergency SOS and the new Roadside Assistance features, a separate satellite subscription is required.

What else should you know about Apple Watch and cellular connectivity?

Keep in mind that even if you don’t have an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity, if there’s a nearby Wi-Fi network, you can connect the Apple Watch to it to be able to send and receive data without your phone being present. Go to Settings, Wi-Fi, and find a network you want to connect to at any time when you are away from home or the office.

Even if you have cellular data, it won’t work if the Apple Watch is in low power mode until you open an app that requires it. Phone calls will also be sent to voicemail if your phone isn’t close by and outgoing calls may take longer. So make sure to keep the watch sufficiently charged at all times.

It’s also worth noting that a cellular signal needs to be available to connect your Apple Watch, just like with your phone. If you’re hiking through rural, remote terrain, for example, where Wi-Fi and cellular signals are sparse, the cellular connection might not work. So, make a mental note that if you tend to have a low signal on your phone in that area, the same will be the case for the Apple Watch. If this is something you do often, you might want to consider signing up for Apple’s satellite service for features like Emergency SOS.

Do you plan to invest in one of the latest Apple Watches, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2? If so, make sure to protect your big investment from dust, dirt, debris, knocks, bumps, scratches, and more with one of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases.