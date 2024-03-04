EVGA motherboards have received rave reviews over the years, and they go toe-to-toe with the top motherboards out there that are considered great for overclocking. All of EVGA's enthusiast-grade mainboards are packed with solid features and extremely durable components that make them reliable for overclocking. That being said, even the best and the most reliable motherboards on the market often face issues, forcing you to troubleshoot your way out of the problem.

Troubleshooting a motherboard, however, isn't particularly simple as there are too many potential points of failure. Still, some of them make it easier to identify the root cause of an issue with the help of an LED that displays POST codes. You'll find this on almost all modern EVGA motherboards, too, and it displays two-digit hexadecimal POST codes. As is the case with most motherboards, the POST code LED on the EVGA models also cycles through various codes during POST, so it's important to make note of the crucial debug codes that'll help you get your PC up and running.

Most common debug codes on EVGA motherboards

Debug codes Error Potential fix 0F Microcode not loaded This microcode-related issue often fixes itself after a few restarts. You can also try resetting the motherboard BIOS or perform a CMOS reset if the problem persists. 50-54 Memory initialization error You'll see one of these codes if your motherboard is unable to initialize the memory during the boot. It is recommended that you reseat the memory modules while ensuring that both the slots and the pins on the modules are clean. You can even try to update the BIOS and clear CMOS to see if they help. 55 Memory not installed This error shows up when your system is unable to detect memory. You can try reseating the memory modules properly, ensuring that both the slots and the pins on the modules are clean. 56, 57 Invalid CPU type/CPU mismatch If you see one of these codes, then it means you've installed an incompatible CPU or it has some sort of hardware issue. It's recommended that you remove the CPU and check for bent or damaged pins. You can reseating the same CPU to see if it fixes the issue, otherwise you may have to get a different — new processor. 5A Internal CPU error This error code indicates that there is something fatally wrong with the processor that's installed on the motherboard. The CPU-related error will show up if there is something fatally wrong with the processor. If the problem persists after you reseat the CPU, then there's a good chance that it's no longer working. E8-EB S3 Resume Failed You'll see this error during POST when your CPU has insufficient power. You can try resolving this by checking all your connections to ensure everything is properly plugged in. You may have to replace your CPU if nothing helps, as there could be something internally wrong with the CPU. 9A-9D USB-related errors Fixing these USB-related issues can be a bit of a task as it involves removing all your USB devices from the PC and plugging them one after the other to find the one causing trouble. You can then reset the driver of that particular device to fix the issue. A2 IDE Detect This error code indicates that your system is unable to locate a boot device. After changing the CMOS battery, you may see it as it reverts the BIOS to default settings. Access the BOIS and set up the boot device again to see if it fixes it. D0 CPU initialization error This typically means that there is something wrong with your CPU. You can try reseating the processor or flash the latest BIOS and clear CMOS to see if that helps. 92 PCI Bus initialization is started This code indicates a GPU-related error, which you can fix by reseating the graphics card on the PCIe slot. It is recommended that you try the graphics card entirely, and try booting with on-board graphics (if you have any) or connecting the GPU to a different PCIe slot.

Where can you find the POST codes on EVGA motherboards?

Locate the debug LED in the top-right corner

As we've previously mentioned, POST code LED is one of those features reserved for premium motherboards. You'll typically find these POST code LEDs towards the top right corner of the motherboards, except in the case of some ASRock motherboards that feature them at the bottom, next to the fan headers or the power or reset buttons. Modern EVGA motherboards like its Z790 Classified and the Z790 DARK K|NGP|N feature what the company calls a multi-function display.

A multi-function display is essentially a four-digit POST code reader that can display both POST codes and vital system information about your system. The left set of LEDs cycles through various POST codes during a boot and will stop on a particular code if an error is detected. The same set of LEDs, along with the two on the right, display things like the system temperature or voltage information. Keep in mind that this multi-function LED feature is exclusive to EVGA motherboards, and other manufacturers only use that particular LED specifically to display POST codes.

A POST code LED is a nice feature to have on your motherboard as it makes it easier to narrow the root cause of the problem, so you should definitely consider looking for this feature on your next motherboard if your budget allows for it. Many motherboards we recently reviewed include the Z790 Taichi Lite from ASRock, which features a debug code LED, and it's a great feature to have.

Important POST code errors to keep in mind

EVGA highlights a lot of POST codes in its support documents, but a majority of them are status indicators that don't necessarily denote an error. You don't have to keep track of all the status indicators, as most motherboards typically cycle through a bunch of these codes while booting. The error codes detailed in this post are only the ones you should be on the lookout for, as these are the ones that help you identify the root cause of the issue that keeps your system from booting.