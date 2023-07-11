EVGA Supernova 750 G7 $125 $160 Save $35 The EVGA Supernova 750 G7 is a high-quality power supply unit that can last you a long time. It has a high-efficiency rating of 80 Plus Gold and provides built-in LEDs to allow real-time load monitoring. It can be yours for just $125 thanks to this Prime Day deal. $125 at Amazon

Since the PSU is not the most stylish part of your system, many first-time PC builders tend to skimp out on a decent power supply unit to save money for other components. However, picking a reliable power supply is important for the longevity of your PC as a lower quality PSU can damage the other components of your system if it malfunctions.

While tech enthusiasts may follow different tier lists, the EVGA Supernova G7 80 Plus Gold is widely regarded as one of the best PSUs on the market. The high-quality 750W PSU has become even more affordable thanks to this Prime Day deal that slashes its price to $110.

What’s great about the EVGA Supernova 600 G7 80 Plus Gold PSU?

The EVGA Supernova 750 G7 80 Plus Gold is fully modular, allowing you to significantly improve your case’s airflow by reducing clutter caused by unused PSU cables. Its 80 Plus Gold standard ensures that your PC remains stable under peak gaming loads. The PSU is good enough to power most modern-day systems and leaves some headroom for overclocking and future upgrades.

It also comes with a system load LED indicator that displays the power drawn by the PSU in real-time. In addition to a 10-year warranty from EVGA, the PSU includes a power On the self tester, allowing you to check for defects in the power supply in case of hardware failure. Moreover, the EVGA Supernova supports ultra-quiet operation thanks to its Eco Mode, which drastically reduces noise by lowering fan speed when the PSU is under 50% load. What's more, this robust PSU is now available at a 22% discount, making it an absolute steal!

Alternatively, you can look into the higher wattage PSUs from EVGA's same lineup if you need a different power budget. The three variants offer similar features to the EVGA Supernova 750 G7 and only differ in the maximum number of watts they can output. You can also look into the best Prime Day deals on CPUs and GPUs to build out your new rig.

If you’re in the market for a reliable power supply that can last you a decade, the EVGA Supernova G7 PSUs are well worth looking into. You can also check out the best CPU and GPU deals if you plan to build a new PC this Prime Day.