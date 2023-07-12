EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse $20 $70 Save $50 A gaming mouse backed by plenty of tech to ensure you have the best control possible in all gaming scenarios. $20 at Amazon

If you're into gaming, sometimes it can be helpful to get an edge over your opponents. Luckily, you don't have to spend hundreds on some of the best gaming mice because we've found a deal so good, you won't be able to pass it up. For a limited time, you can grab EVGA's wireless gaming mouse for just $20, which is 71% off its retail price. But act now, because this deal is coming to a close with the end of Prime Day.

What's great about the EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse?

There are a lot of things to love about this gaming mouse, but let's start with looks first. You get a sleek design that's not too over the top but does offer some nice pieces of flair thanks to its varied surfaces and robust vented lighting towards the front.

EVGA claims that this is the "world's first triple sensor mouse," making use of dual LOD sensors that are paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor. As you can probably imagine, tracking is quite good, and because of this, the sensors can more accurately track the lift-off point of the mouse when compared to competitors.

In addition, the mouse buttons are weighted, offering minimal travel distance, which ensures better reaction and response times. No wireless gaming mouse would be complete without a proper connection, with the X20 being able to utilize three different connection types: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or USB.

Of course, the mouse also has programmable buttons, and a low-friction bottom panel to provide smooth movement over most surfaces. In addition to button customizations, the mouse can also take advantage of EVGA's Unleash RBG software, giving users the ability to customize the buttons and lighting.

Why buy EVGA's X20 wireless gaming mouse?

To be frank, this is an incredible price for a superb gaming mouse. This could be one of the biggest changes you can make to your gaming setup for just $20, which means this mouse provides excellent bang for the buck. But be sure to grab it while you can because Prime Day is coming to a close, which means all the great deals are set to go away soon.