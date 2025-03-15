EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse If you want a mouse that isn't going to cost you a whole lot but also offers lots of features, then the EVGA X12 is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score this mouse for just $10. $10 at Amazon

There are a lot of great gaming mice on the market, but there are also a ton of cheap gaming mice as well. So no matter your budget, there's always going to be something out there for you. Of course, with the latter category, there's a lot of junk to sift through, but we think this one from EVGA is going to be a good option, especially at its current discount price that brings it down to just $10.

Related Best gaming mice in 2025 From affordable wired ones to wireless professional esports options, these are the best gaming mice you can buy.

What's great about the EVGA X12?

Source: EVGA

Now, you should try and temper your expectations when it comes to this $10 mouse, but we think you'll be pleasantly surprised with what it offers. You get extremely accurate tracking thanks to its dual-sensor setup that includes an optical and LOD sensor that provides an 8K polling rate with sensitivity that can reach up to 16,000 DPI.

The mouse is versatile thanks to its ambidextrous design, making it great for right and left-handed use. While the design is relatively muted, you do also get some added perks, like five customizable profiles that can change the DPI settings on the fly, along with RGB lighting in three sections that offers a nice pop of color when needed.

This mouse is pretty lightweight, and you also get smooth movement thanks to the PTFE mouse feet. For the most part, this mouse provides a pretty good experience for the money. Of course, there are going to be plenty of mice that are better, but if you're looking for something that's cheap and works well, then the EVGA X12 is going to be a great option.

If you're willing to spend a little more, you can always check out some other gaming mice we'd recommend. They will be priced higher, but you may find one that has the exact feature set you're looking for in a mouse.