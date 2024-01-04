EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse $15 $30 Save $15 This affordable gaming mouse is now even cheaper thanks to a new 50% discount that drops the price down to just $15. The EVGA X12 is a wired gaming mouse with customizable buttons, 8K polling, 16,000 DPI, and fantastic RGB lighting. $15 at Amazon

Gaming mice are expensive, but if you're looking to take your experience to another level, or just want a mouse that can really perform when necessary, there's no better option. In addition to a sleek design, eye-attracting RBG lighting, and 8K polling, you're also getting a great price with the EVGA X12 gaming mouse.

The X12 is now on sale for a limited time, with a price that knocks 50% off, bringing it down to just $14.99. You won't find a better price on a gaming mouse from a quality brand. So if you've been thinking about buying a new gaming mouse to upgrade your current setup, or wanted to give one a chance as a first-timer, this is going to be your best option.

What's great about the EVGA X12 gaming mouse?

The EVGA X12 is one of the most affordable gaming mice in the brand's lineup. Despite this, you're getting impressive specifications like an 8K polling rate, an optical and LOD sensor for accurate tracking, and an ambidextrous design that's great for right and left-handed use. Furthermore, you get a sleek design, and the mouse can store five customizable profiles to change the DPI settings on the fly.

In addition, when it comes to looks, you get a nice white and gray color scheme with three zones for RGB lighting, giving the mouse a nice pop of flair in just the right places. Overall, you can't go wrong with a mouse like this since it offers great looks with performance to back it up. So if you've been thinking about buying a new gaming mouse, now's going to be the perfect time.

Why you should buy the EVGA X12 gaming mouse?

The EVGA X12 is now down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $14.99 for a limited time. While there are better gaming mice out there, you won't find one at this price, with even Logitech's most affordable offering coming in at around $30. So take advantage of this sale while you can, because this won't last long.