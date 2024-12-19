Your changes have been saved EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse $13 $60 Save $47 This mouse offers plenty of customization options and can now be had for just $13 for limited time. $13 at Newegg

Gaming mice can really make a big difference if you're looking to go from a good to a great gaming experience. Unfortunately, the more features you're looking for, the more the price tends to climb. With that said, this awesome mouse from EVGA is now down to just $13, which is nearly 80% off its original retail price.

What's great about this EVGA gaming mouse?

The highlight of this mouse is that it offers 20 buttons that can be customized, which can come in handy if you're playing a game that requires instant access to complex commands. EVGA touts that this is great for MMOs, and the mouse even delivers when it comes to comfort and reliability.

The mouse also features reliable and responsive switches, and there's even a way to change the DPI on the fly with up to five different settings. And just in case you want to show off a little, you can always change up the lighting on the mouse thanks to customizable RGB settings.

For the most part, this model is going to deliver everything you want in a gaming mouse. It has lightning quick response times, excellent design, and a lot of programmable buttons to make gaming more seamless. Furthermore, the price comes in at just $13, which is less than most mice that are built for standard use.

There are no coupons to clip here, just head to the Newegg website and check out like usual. But you'll want to be quick since this deal is available for a limited time.