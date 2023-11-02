EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse $20 $70 Save $50 An extremely solid gaming mouse for just $20. The EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse delivers with its triple sensor setup that allows users to make precision moves. If wireless isn't your thing, you can also connect using USB. At 71% off, this deal is a no-brainer if you're looking for a new mouse. $20 at Amazon

There are a lot of great wireless gaming mice, but most of them cost a lot of money. If you're someone that's looking to invest into a new gaming mouse for the first time, but aren't quite sure what you're looking for — the EVGA X20 is going to be a great starting point that offers a lot of performance and doesn't cost a lot of money. While the X20 has a retail price of $70, it's now being discounted by 71%, bringing the price down to just $20.

What's great about the EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse?

The X20 utilizes triple sensor setup to provide the most precise experience possible, with the ability to track when and where the mouse is lifted and put back down. In addition, you're getting excellent response times from both mouse buttons with minimal travel distance, and onboard controls that can change the mouse sensitivity on the fly.

While you can use USB to connect to a PC, you're also going to be able to utilize a 2.4Ghz wireless connection for precision accuracy or go with a less precise Bluetooth connection if required. While performance is key here, you can also customize the look of the mouse with RGB lighting, and you can feel confident that the mouse will perform for years to come thanks to the EVGA's three-year warranty

Overall, this is a fantastic mouse that provides a lot of value, especially for its current $20 price tag. So if you've been thinking about buying a new mouse, this one is going to be a solid option with very little risk.