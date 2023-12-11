EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse $18 $70 Save $52 A fantastic gaming mouse that features impressive sensitivity and tracking, customizable buttons, and comes in at just $18 for a limited time. $18 at Amazon

Wireless gaming mice are a great investment, offering excellent performance and features not found on many standard mice. Of course, these mice don't usually come cheap, but we've uncovered a deal so good you're not going to want to miss out.

While the EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse has a retail price of $70, it's now being discounted by 74%, bringing the price down to just $18. This mouse offers a lot of bang for the buck, and is a great option if you're someone looking to upgrade or just want to try a new gaming mouse for the very first time.

What's great about the EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse?

The EVGA X20 delivers when it comes to performance thanks to its triple sensor setup that provides impressive precision when being used with tracking up to 16,000 DPI. In addition to the enhanced tracking abilities, the mouse buttons can provide excellent response times thanks to minimal travel distances, and there's also five customizable buttons that can be programmed for your needs.

When it comes to connectivity, you'll have the choice of using it wired or wireless, with the wired option providing the most accurate experience possible. Of course, you're still going to get a superb wireless experience too, thanks to the X20's 2.4Ghz wireless connection, which offers fantastic performance. Bluetooth is also going to be another option but will be less accurate compared to the two previous connection methods.

Since this is a gaming mouse, you're going to get an aggressive look thanks to the exterior design, but you're also going to have the option to customize the mouse thanks to its RGB lighting. Now, since this is an $18 mouse, you might feel a bit hesitant when it comes to quality, but EVGA backs its products with fantastic warranties, with this mouse being covered for defects up to three years from its initial purchase date.

You won't find a better mouse at this price point, so if you've been thinking about trying out a gaming mouse or are already using a gaming mouse and just want something new, this mouse is going to be the perfect option for you.