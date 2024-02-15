Key Takeaways The keyboard has been a staple of PC use since the beginning and has evolved from mechanical to membrane and back to mechanical switches.

QWERTY remains the most popular keyboard layout despite advancements in technology and customization options.

There is a growing modding community for keyboards, allowing users to customize their keyboards with aftermarket switches and keycaps to match their needs and style.

It's no secret that, as humans, we take just about everything in our lives for granted. That includes the trusty keyboard. This means of input has existed since the personal computer's birth, but the peripheral evolved from the typewriter. The keyboard remains the primary means of interfacing with a PC, alongside the mouse. It's also a staple of a PC gaming setup and there's even a budding modding community. It all started in 1868 when the first successful typewriter launched with the QWERTY layout.

Evolving from the typewriter

The keyboard has always been used as a means of input for a PC. Whether you believe the Kenbak-1 or IBM 5150 to be the first personal computer available to the public, both systems used a keyboard. The Apple II had a full QWERTY keyboard too. With the rise of the graphical user interface (GUI) and the Internet, more people were buying personal computers and thus the keyboard became part of the furniture at home. IBM's standalone Model M keyboard is widely regarded as the keyboard that made mechanical switches viable.

While earlier computers had integrated keyboards, the device slowly became an accessory, much like the mouse. Both peripherals would be connected to the PC via cables and this not only allowed companies to charge more overall for a complete experience, but it provided consumers with choice. Interestingly, most keyboards were mechanical at the time, which is a premium feature today. It was in the mid-1990s when keyboards started to use a membrane, which was not only great for low-profile keys inside laptops, but also full-size desktop keyboards, as it allowed companies to produce them at a discount compared to mechanical switches.

This resulted in keyboards feeling mushy and lacking tactile feedback, a staple of mechanical switches. The design of keyboards was largely similar, with a beige chassis and lack of color. As the demand for PC accessories grew and the gaming market began to take shape, RGB lighting and other new features would start to make their way across the keyboard market. We would also see a slow decline in the popularity of membrane keyboards, outside of laptops.

The continued rise of QWERTY

Since 1868, QWERTY has been the most popular keyboard layout, found on laptops, gaming keyboards, and other more compact accessories. Even today, keyboards share the same layout as typewriters of old, which had a staggered key layout to allow space for the hammers to actuate and hit the ink ribbon. Though modern keyboards no longer use ink or mechanical arms, the same layout has remained unchanged for more than 40 years.

Brands such as Steel Series, Corsair, Razer, and Logitech began creating gamer-focused keyboards with RGB lighting and black shells. Gone were the beige boxes and in their place were more form factors, and low-profile options for those who prefer a laptop typing experience. Wireless capabilities started to be added to keyboards, which used Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle to connect the peripheral to the PC. Then you had N-key rollover, which allowed for the OS to register more than one simultaneous keystroke.

Mechanical keyboards would start to make a comeback as brands were able to sell more expensive keyboards to gamers and typists. Membrane keyboards continued to offer budget-friendly options whilst the price of mechanical keyboards lowered with the release of Cherry's MX switch patent in 2014. Social media personalities, the tech media, and gamers started to call out for more mechanical keyboards and this is when things took off. This period is also when the aforementioned brands would ditch Cherry and develop in-house switches for their keyboards.

Entering a mod-friendly age

In recent years, the community around modding keyboards has grown considerably. Brands such as Keychron, Ducky, and DROP have surfaced to offer barebone kits as well as complete packages, allowing owners to customize their keyboards with aftermarket mechanical switches, keycaps, and other parts. It's easier than ever to build a keyboard that matches your precise needs and requirements. We've reviewed plenty of mod-friendly keyboards on XDA, including the Keychron Q3 Pro.

There are countless switches available from Cherry, Gateron, and other manufacturers. Different types are available too, allowing you to choose between more clicky or softer, quieter switches. Optical switches are now a thing too, with the most renowned launch being the SteelSeries Apex Pro. Instead of using a physical connection for keystroke actuation, optical switches use light. This opens up a world of possibilities with per-key customization of the actuation point.

For instance, it would be possible to set the keyboard to 1.8 mm and WASD to 1.4 mm for more responsive in-game movement. The keyboard, specifically the mechanical keyboard, has become a fashion statement with custom cables, designs, flashy colors, lighting effects, and new interesting ways to add your flair. Whether you have $40 to spend or $300, you can buy an excellent mechanical or optical keyboard and take your gaming and/or typing to the next level.