Windows 95 was huge for me as a kid, setting the foundation for what would become a decades-long relationship with Microsoft's operating systems. Fans of the operating system still hold dear to the days of yore, inspiring projects such as people backporting Windows 98 apps to 95 and a laptop released in 2024 that comes with the operating system loaded on it. Now, it seems that this year had another homage to the beloved operating system up its sleeves, as an ex-Microsoft executive has shown the internet the very first copy of Windows 95 ever made.

Brad Silverberg shows off the first Windows 95 box that came off of the production line

The reveal came from Brad Silverberg, who acted as the Senior VP and product manager for Microsoft. It started with a post from Dave W Plummer, who also played a huge part in Microsoft's history. He's the name behind the Task Manager, ZIP files, and his magnum opus, the Space Cadet pinball game that came free with Windows machines. In the post, Dave showed off his shrink-wrapped version of Windows 95 Special Edition he got on launch.

This prompted Brad to arrive in the replies and mention that he still has the first Windows 95 ever made. This isn't just the first version of Windows 95, or a copy from the first batch that hit the shelves. This is the first one that came off the production line, the very first copy of Windows 95 that Microsoft produced. Naturally, Brad was asked to post a picture, and so he did:

So there you go; if you're looking for a reason to party, you can mark July 14th at 5:15 pm as the day that Windows 95 arrived into the world. And if you're unsure as to how big an impact this operating system made on the world, check out Windows 11's key features that debuted in 95.