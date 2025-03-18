Do you often stare at a spreadsheet, deal with endless data, and feel like there has to be a better way to get things done? Well, there is. Over years of working with Excel, I have stumbled upon a collection of functions that have transformed my workflow. These aren't your basic SUM and AVERAGE formulas; these are the hidden gems that can save you hours of tedious work.

I’m sharing six of those essential Excel functions that I wish I had learned much earlier. I’m confident that they will make a huge difference in your work, too.

6 TEXTBEFORE, TEXTAFTER, and TEXTSPLIT

Manipulate your text like a pro