Microsoft Excel is a digital Swiss Army Knife for data analysts. While basic functions serve as the foundation, you need to explore advanced ones to unlock Excel’s sophisticated capabilities. By embracing these functions, you can streamline your workflow, uncover hidden patterns, and ultimately improve your decision-making capabilities.

I will go over the selection of powerful functions, beyond the everyday SUM and AVERAGE, that can boost your data manipulation and analysis skills.

5 SUMIFS and COUNTIFS

Handy for advanced calculations

SUMIFS and COUNTIFS are incredibly valuable Excel functions for data analysts because they allow for conditional calculations and counts based on multiple criteria. Suppose you have a company’s sales data in an Excel sheet, and you want to analyze sales based on different regions, product categories, and sales representatives.

You have column A with Region (North, South, East, and West), column B with Product Category (Electronics, Clothing, and Home Goods), column C with Sales Representative (Alice, Bob, and Charlie), and column D with sales amount.

To calculate the total sales for the East region, the Electronics product category and Alice sales representative, you need to add their references in G1, G2, and G3 cells, respectively. You can now use the following formula to complete a calculation.

=SUMIFS(D:D, A:A, G1, B:B, G2, C:C, G3)

To count the number of sales transactions that match the same criteria, you can use the =COUNTIFS(A:A, G1, B:B, G2, C:C, G3) formula.

If your data table grows, column references like A:A ensure that all new data is included in calculations.

4 FORECAST.LINEAR

Track trends

When dealing with data analysis, especially when trends are involved, Excel's FORECAST.LINEAR (an upgraded version of FORECAST) function is very useful. They predict future values based on existing data.

Before you take these functions for a spin, it’s important to understand they are based on linear trends. If your data doesn't follow a linear pattern, the predictions might not be accurate.

Let's say you're a sales analyst, and you have monthly sales data for the past year. You want to forecast sales for the next few months. Column A (A2 to A13) has months, and column B (B2 to B13) carries sales figures. Now, use the following formula to predict sales for month 13.

=FORECAST.LINEAR(A14, B2:B13, A2:A13)

3 UNIQUE

Extract unique values